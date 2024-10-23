Rams stomp archrival lions to improve to 6 – 0 [76 –19]

Thomas Parsons Running back Ernest Caesar takes off his helmet and heads for the sidelines after another Rams touchdown.

On Oct. 19, the Wesleyan Rams football team defeated the Nelson University (Texas) Lions in a Sooner Athletic Conference matchup at Crowley ISD Multi-Purpose Stadium.

The Lions, considered to be Wesleyan’s archrival, lost a game that saw them up 0 – 13 early in the first quarter. The Rams responded by allowing zero points for the rest of the half and scored 55 points.

“A big thing this week was mental toughness, that was our coaching pillar,” Arian Bhat said , a graduate student in the MBA program with data analytics and business administration and defensive lineman. “None of us blinked you know? Defense knew, ‘hey let’s set the tone this drive.’”

With the defense in sync, the offense led by Carson Rodgers, senior business major and quarterback, led the offense up and down the field with the help of his offensive lineman and running back.

“I can’t do it all without the rest of my guys, O-line especially, I didn’t get sacked at all today,” Rodgers said. “Our running back in the backfield, he obviously had a great game; he’s had an incredible season.”

Rams head coach, Bradley Sherrod, said his team played hard and showed grit against the Lions.

“I thought we played hard. One thing I thought we did was show some resiliency earlier on and faced some adversity,” Sherrod said.

The Rams next game is against Wayland Baptist University on the road on Oct. 26 with an undefeated record on the line.