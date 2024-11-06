Senior prepares for recital 

Senior guitar performance major Quinton Greschuk will perform a solo recital at Texas Wesleyan University’s Martin Hall on Thursday, Nov. 7.

Performing his senior recital, Greschuk aims not only to complete a degree requirement, but also dedicates some of his songs to important people in his life. These dedications, aside from meeting the senior requirement, are the main goal Greschuk has for the recital.

“There will be contrast [throughout the performance] like the “Ave Maria” by Franz Schubert, which is dedicated to a mentor of mine and his wife,” Greschuk said. “So, it’s kind of like this happy moment, but then there’s a piece that I wrote that’s dedicated to somebody that I lost, which is very obviously sad.”

Aside from dedicating some of the songs performed, Greschuk also wishes to give thanks to his guitar professor, as he will be the professor’s first student to do a senior recital.

“I am honored to be this guitar professor’s first senior recital student at this university,” Greschulk said. “Overall, it will be a good chance for me to dedicate my performances to somebody.”

The itinerary for Greschuk’s recital includes pieces selected by him and his professor, as well as songs that he’s composed himself. The variation of songs promises to showcase the different styles Greschuk is capable of performing.

“There is going to be alimentative contrast in some of the things I play, such as “Ave Maria” and my song that I wrote and I will play,” Greschuk said. “There will be a variation in other areas such as speed, form like Venezuelan and Cuban music, and others I’ve practiced.”

The senior recital will be held in the Martin Hall at 7:30 on Thurs., Nov. 7. The event is free and will be open to the public.