Senior guitar performance major Quintion Greschuk prepares for his recital on Thurs, Nov.7 at 7:30 p.m. [courtesy of Alexis Ahuyon]
Senior prepares for recital 
November 6, 2024
November 5, 2024
November 5, 2024
From left, Ian Kooistra as Henry, the daughter’s friend; Lauren Hunt as Natalie Goodman, the daughter; and Peri E. Zachmeyer as the mother, rehearse their roles last week. (Photo courtesy Jacob Rivera-Sanchez)
Texas Wesleyan Theatre Wesleyan to Present “Next to Normal,” Tackling Mental Health and Family Dynamics
November 5, 2024
Screenshot
Student Diversity and Inclusion celebrates TxWes diversity, community at Cultural Threads Showcase
November 4, 2024
October 30, 2024
The faculty recital on Oct.25 presented pianist and chair of the Music Department Dr. Ilka Araujo.
Faculty recital expresses varieties of vibrance
October 29, 2024
The Texas Wesleyan Chamber Singers and I.M. Terrell’s “A Cappella Choir” sing the closing song “Sure on this Shining Night.”
Review: ‘From the Heart’ performance fosters emotion 
October 12, 2024
October 7, 2024
News Engagement Day occurs annually on the first Tuesday of October.
News Engagement Day highlights importance of staying informed
October 4, 2024
Sophomore finance major Thiago Uieda presses the new dumbbells in the Morton Fitness Center.
Morton Fitness Center receives new equipment 
October 30, 2024
The Rams win against nationally ranked teams in the home opener, the Texas Two-Step volleyball tournament.
Texas Wesleyan welcomes women’s volleyball SAC conference championship this November
October 28, 2024
Theater students like Rocky Olguin, sophomore theater major, participate in tap dance number towards the end of the “Fresher We Are.”
Fall 2024 ‘Fresher We Are’ highlights Wesleyan student life, first-year students 
October 31, 2024
The faculty recital on Oct.25 presented pianist and chair of the Music Department Dr. Ilka Araujo.
Faculty recital expresses varieties of vibrance
October 29, 2024
IGNITE members attend the Texas Tribune Festival on Sept 5-7 in Austin, Texas. Photos courtesy of Aubrey Hansen
IGNITE sparks the fire for women in politics on campus
October 24, 2024
Risa Brown with the card of her new book Polytechnic Days: Texas Wesleyan’s Third Decade, 1910-1920. Photo courtesy Risa Brown
New Book Chronicles Texas Wesleyan University’s Early Years
October 18, 2024
Members of the Provost Office, Tammy Titlow (left), Ashley Babb, and Cynthia Cedillo, assist fall 2024 graduates by directing them to office representatives who are there to help them.
Grad Kick Off furnishes seniors for upcoming fall graduation 
October 12, 2024
Dennis Miles, reference & instruction librarian, presents the first presentation among the Library Instruction Workshop, APA Style Overview.
Texas Wesleyan APA Style workshop provides hands-on citation training
October 12, 2024
Students gather around on-campus dining options in Gina's Cafe located on the first floor of the Martin University Center (MUC).
Students locate resources on campus
September 9, 2024
The Rams’ offensive line and the Stallions’ defensive line face off during a play in the third quarter.
Rams take home win during homecoming game
November 6, 2022
Number 14, Andrea Malek, is in her third year of playing for Texas Wesleyan.
Texas Wesleyan volleyball player Andrea Malek ranked top 3 in NAIA
October 14, 2022
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
#StopAsianHate: What They Don’t Tell You (3-part series)
April 30, 2021
Senior prepares for recital 

Adain Lucio, Content ProducerNovember 6, 2024
Senior guitar performance major Quintion Greschuk prepares for his recital on Thurs, Nov.7 at 7:30 p.m. [courtesy of Alexis Ahuyon]

Senior guitar performance major Quinton Greschuk will perform a solo recital at Texas Wesleyan University’s Martin Hall on Thursday, Nov. 7. 

Performing his senior recital, Greschuk aims not only to complete a degree requirement, but also dedicates some of his songs to important people in his life. These dedications, aside from meeting the senior requirement, are the main goal Greschuk has for the recital. 

 “There will be contrast [throughout the performance] like the “Ave Maria” by Franz Schubert, which is dedicated to a mentor of mine and his wife,” Greschuk said. “So, it’s kind of like this happy moment, but then there’s a piece that I wrote that’s dedicated to somebody that I lost, which is very obviously sad.” 

 Aside from dedicating some of the songs performed, Greschuk also wishes to give thanks to his guitar professor, as he will be the professor’s first student to do a senior recital. 

 “I am honored to be this guitar professor’s first senior recital student at this university,” Greschulk said. “Overall, it will be a good chance for me to dedicate my performances to somebody.” 

The itinerary for Greschuk’s recital includes pieces selected by him and his professor, as well as songs that he’s composed himself. The variation of songs promises to showcase the different styles Greschuk is capable of performing.  

 “There is going to be alimentative contrast in some of the things I play, such as “Ave Maria” and my song that I wrote and I will play,” Greschuk said. “There will be a variation in other areas such as speed, form like Venezuelan and Cuban music, and others I’ve practiced.” 

 The senior recital will be held in the Martin Hall at 7:30 on Thurs., Nov. 7. The event is free and will be open to the public. 

