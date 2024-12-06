The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

December 6, 2024
Categories:

Lloyd prepares for future in therapy

Adain Lucio, Content ProducerDecember 5, 2024

A married father of three, Ryan Lloyd is graduating from his doctoral program in marriage and family therapy.

Lloyd completed his undergrad degree in psychology at UNT before attending Texas Wesleyan for his graduate degree. One of the pull factors that brought him to Texas Wesleyan was a faculty family member, who recommended the program.  

“I was looking for some programs, and I had taken a year off,” Lloyd said. “And then I kind of stumbled upon [the graduate program], [the family member] told me about the program and said I should give it a try.” 

As a graduate student, Lloyd was constantly busy, being a married father of three as well as a student and working full time. Helping him balance his time, his professors worked with Lloyd and his colleagues to manage their workload 

“I didn’t have more time than other people, […] everyone else gets the same 24 hours a day that I get,” said Lloyd. “I couldn’t make more or lose more time, but I could be more effective with it.” 

A pastime of Lloyd’s was hanging out at Joe’s Hangout. He would frequent the establishment after his afternoon classes and unwind with his colleagues. This kept him from overworking and burning himself out. 

 “There wasn’t a lot a place to go, so going to Joe’s after class or after practicum was super cool,” Lloyd said. Just being able to talk and kind of hang out with people experiencing the same thing was really cool.” 

Throughout his experience, Lloyd faced adversities and stress, but he found strength in what was important to him.  

“I like going and hanging out with my friends and siblings, spending time with my kids, doing those extra things with my family,” Lloyd said. “I know at the time it can seem like just another task, but I know that will fill me up in terms of reminding me who I am and why I care about what I do. I know I have a duty to my wife and to my kids, but I also get so much satisfaction and support from them that I can’t see how I would have made it without them.” 

 Moving forward, Lloyd wishes to continue working as a therapist and eventually teach as a therapy professor. 

 “My career aspirations are to become a professor, going through the whole process, I did my whole PhD so I can go out and teach and train therapists in the future,Lloyd said. 

About the Contributor
Adain Lucio
Adain Lucio
Adain Lucio is a freshman at Texas Wesleyan majoring in Business, as well as an alumnus of Texas Wesleyan’s Upward Bound program. Although he is a business major, he is eager to share the stories of Texas Wesleyan with its students. Adain is looking to connect with his campus and peers through his writing.