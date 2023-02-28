TxWes Influencers – Episode 1
This series recognizes students with interesting hobbies or talents here at Texas Wesleyan. We cover what they do and how they do it, so we can inspire others here on campus. In this episode, Content Producer Shyran Moore, talks with Lorain Nyamwela about what it means to be a micro-influencer on social media.
Shyran Moore is a content producer for the Rambler at Texas Wesleyan University. She was born in New Orleans, Louisiana and raised in Houston, Texas. Shyran...