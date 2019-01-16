Texas Wesleyan’s Graduate Program of Nurse Anesthesia was recognized at Tuesday’s Fort Worth City Council meeting; the council proclaimed Jan. 20 to Jan. 26 to be National Certified Nurse Anesthetist Week.

District 7 Councilman Dennis Shingleton recognized the group of more than 10 Texas Wesleyan students at the meeting, as well as university President Fred Slabach and Dion Gabaldon, associate dean of the School of Health Professions.

“If you didn’t know that one of the very very largest, if not the largest certified anesthetists’ programs in the country is right here at Texas Wesleyan and has been for years,” Shingleton said.

Slabach said he is happy to see the city council recognize CRNA Week.

“We have a wonderful nurse anesthesia program and I think that this is a wonderful indication of how much the city appreciates the profession and the academic program,” he said.

Gabaldon said this has never happened before.

“Fred took the time to get us recognized and we really appreciate it,” he said.

CRNA student Jordan Thomas is in her second semester as a resident in the program. She said she was excited to come out and be part of the recognition.

“I feel good and I was glad I was able to come out and be a part of this as a CRNA resident,” Thomas said. “I am not quite there yet but it feels so good to be here.”

Texas Wesleyan nursing students are recognized by the Fort Worth City Council at Tuesday’s meeting.
Photo by Hannah Lathen

 

 

 

