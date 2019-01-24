Texas Wesleyan’s Student Government Association introduced a loose interpretation of “Robert’s Rules of Order” on Thursday at the first general business meeting of the semester.

SGA President Alyssa Hutchinson trained the SGA members on how the meetings would run.

“We are still going to follow ‘Robert’s Rules’ but it is going to be more things like, ‘I move to approve,’ raising your hand to vote if we decide to vote and decorum and making sure we are respectful and engaged,” Hutchinson said.

What SGA will be leaving behind from previous semesters is separation of debate and discussion; audience members and advisors not being a part of discussion; and meetings focused solely on bills, she said. The new meeting style is much more inclusive to students.

“The audience members can actually be a part of the conversation,” she said. “With the bills that are put up there and any money that is being passed, they can say what they want to say about it.”

SGA Chief Justice Zack Lanham said he is excited to see the audience participation in the meetings.

“With them being able to ask questions, and get answers and get their opinions and help form certain bills I think are going to get a lot more student representation truly from the students themselves,” Lanham said. “I think our bills are going to best fit, honestly what our students want and what they need.”

SGA Treasurer Anahita Keer said that the meetings will be less focused on getting money and more on governance.

SGA Secretary Alison Baron said she liked how the first meeting of the semester went. Part of the meeting was spent cleaning up the SGA constitution and bylaws, which the organization has been working on for two years.

“It felt like it flowed and we got a lot more accomplished,” Baron said.

SGA President Alyssa Hutchinson (far left, standing up) trains members on the new meeting style.
Photo by Hannah Lathen

 

 

 

 

mm

Hannah Lathen

Underneath the heap of curls on Hannah Lathen’s head is a person who seeks to change the world. She might just seem like a soul living inside a body, but her collection of 50+ skulls proves she is much, much more.

Hannah, a Fort Worth native, uses writing to vocalize the issues she finds important. If Hannah is not out interviewing, you can probably catch her protesting unprogressive ideals. Hannah loves journalism, because she feels it is a necessary component of society. She also believes people should have access to what is happening in the world.

Hannah enjoys staying involved in the community. She is finishing up her last semester at Texas Wesleyan and will get her degree in mass communication in May. She came to Wesleyan in fall 2017 and has worked at The Rambler as a content producer ever since.

Hannah is currently the Communications Director for El Voto Es Latino and plans to stay involved with local politics after she graduates.

Her motto is “Question everything and seek awareness.”

