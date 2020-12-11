Branscum continues her journey to work toward the greater good

Kirsten Branscum, a paralegal and mother, came to Wesleyan to continue

her law education by getting her bachelor’s degree. Photo courtesy of Kirsten Branscum

Kirsten Branscum has always had the primary goal of doing work that can make a difference in the world.



Branscum, originally from Red Oak, Texas, resides in Midlothian, Texas with her family. While studying at Texas Wesleyan, Branscum also works as a paralegal. She really enjoys and appreciates the job because she has the chance to educate people about the law, especially those in danger of being taken advantage of.



Branscum began pursuing paralegal studies in 2006 at Tarrant County College. Three years later, she graduated and received her associate degree.



She was ecstatic and already thinking about what her next move would be. “I just wanted to help others to the best of my abilities,” Branscum said.



After she graduated, her wish come true much quicker than she expected. She was lucky enough to be offered an opportunity to work as a paralegal and be mentored by long-time lawyer Grey Pierson.



Branscum said that Pierson and her still work well together eleven years later. They have a trust in each other that has grown over the years. “Sometimes he comes to me and asks for my opinion on certain situations, especially when it pertains to people,” Branscum said.



While Branscum enjoys her current position, her ultimate goal is to get into public interest law where she can help with economic crises all over the world.



“I have always wanted to be involved in law, but at the time I was not willing to spend several years in law school,” Branscum said.



Now that she is older, Branscum realized that it is extremely important to finish what she started. Branscum is expected to graduate this upcoming December with a bachelor’s in paralegal studies.



“Once I receive my bachelor’s degree,” Branscum said, “it will help me qualify for the positions that I have always wanted to be in.”

Story by Jalen Evans