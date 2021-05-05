Texas Wesleyan Gears Up For Return To Face-To-Face Classes in the Fall

Texas Wesleyan students will return to the classroom in a face-to-face setting in the Fall of 2021. Masks and social distancing will still be required, as well as implementing any new health recommendations from the CDC.

“I think in-person classes wearing masks is a better option for students and faculty to get to know one another and build solid academic relationships. It’s hard during this long-lasting pandemic to stay focused and involved with taking classes online only. Safety for everyone is a priority for everyone so keeping the masks on makes it possible for in person classes,” wrote student Rhonda Majors.

Faculty will no longer be required to record classes or have Blackboard Collaborate running the entire class.

However, if a student is immunocompromised and is concerned about catching any illness, they can speak to their teachers about being a virtual student before the fall semester starts.

“I am all for it especially, and hopefully, if all students are taking it seriously and getting vaccinated or at least have the opportunity to [be vaccinated] and because they’ve had that opportunity then they’ve weighed their own risks and judgements on it. So, because that precedes this fall semester, this is completely reasonable, and I am a proponent for the normal school life and so that all these young college students aren’t missing out on anything. It’s a huge part of their life,” said student Tim Majeski.

In the event that a teacher is unable to meet the needs of an immunocompromised student, they can talk to other professors who may teach the same class and see if they can meet their needs. In the event that all teachers are unable to meet these needs, the student would need to reach out to their advisor on what the student’s next steps should be.

“If [wearing masks is] what we have to do to keep students safe, faculty safe, then I think that’s what we should do. I don’t have an issue at all with that. If we go back to the idea of if you go to a restaurant and it says ‘no shirt, no shoes, no service’ right? Why? Because it’s a health issue and right now, at this point in time, we need to be smart and I think that everybody should be wearing their mask and if you need a face shield while you’re lecturing then that’s what you do. If we need to separate students and faculty a bit of a further distance then that’s what we do. If we can provide an education that’s top quality in a safe environment, [with everyone wearing masks] then that’s what we need to do,” said Dr. Ricardo Rodriguez, dean of arts and sciences.