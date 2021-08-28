Texas Wesleyan University Library Set To Open On Wednesday

Photo curtsey of Angela Castillo

The Eunice and James L. West library will be opening up to students on Wednesday, September 1. The third floor will continue to be closed for repairs.

In the meantime, Students can continue to go room 130 in Martin Center for the temporary circulation desk for vehicle registration, IDs, and to check out books.

“The library being closed makes it really hard for me to find a quiet place to study and focus on my homework. So, I’m really excited for when they open it back up,” said junior Abigail Rueda.

For reference information, students can go to the Martin Center, call 817-531-4802 or email them at reference@txwes.edu. Students can also use the Ask A Librarian 24/7 service available on the library website.

“The thing that made the most upset about the library being closed is that I can’t go in there to study, and I can’t print things out. That’s the only printer that has color” said Dyamond Mays, a senior in the music department.

When ordering a book, students can call 817-531-4800 and pick it up from the circulation desk when it is ready.

Questions can also be directed to circulation@txwes.edu.