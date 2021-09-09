Students connect with TxWes community on Ramspace

Students appear to use Ramspace more often now than in the past because they are becoming more familiar with it.

Commuter and transfer students often struggle to find out exactly when and where community events are hosted. The place to look for that information is Ramspace. (Link Ramspace website here)

While it may be easier for new residents and students who have been here since freshman year to find out about and plan for events occurring on campus, Ramspace is the place everyone should know how to find.

Senior English major, Harris Matthews said he was not currently in any organizations, but was once a part of the Texas Wesleyan Adventurer’s Guild, a Dungeons and Dragons (D&D) based organization on campus hosted through e-sports.

“We actually tried to do this one-on-one with D&D with a friend of mine, John Burke. Yeah, we tried to set up an event through there [Ramspace]. But of course, COVID happened. And it was hard to do, I think we tried it virtually, but it wasn’t very successful,” Matthews said.

Another senior, Samiya Mohamed-Fawzy, said Ramspace has been a relatively uncommon place for most people because a lot of times students find out about events on social media such as Twitter and Instagram.

“We’ll also mention that it’s posted on Ramspace, I’m surprised that a handful of the people who showed interest have been actually looking up things over Ramspace,” Mohamed-Fawzy said.

Mohamed-Fawzy is in a variety of organizations, including the Texas Wesleyan Rams Swimming Club, Wesleyan Anime Club, Student Government Association, and Lambda Tau Zeta, one of the sororities on campus. She creates and promotes events for the sorority.

Abigail Rueda is a senior and a member of the other sorority on campus, Alpha Xi Delta. She has an executive position which requires her to submit events on Ramspace, and she is now very comfortable with the process of submitting an event.

“Every chance I get, I tell people, ‘Oh, go look on Ramspace,’ and I’m sure that’s what everybody else is doing. So, we just want people to like, recognize that [Ramspace] is there for them to see,” Rueda said.