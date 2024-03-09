Students+come+together+to+hangout+for+a+late+coffee+night+and+play+trivia

Navigate Left Navigate Right Kate and Morgan Mason, volunteers for BSM make the coffee and hot cocoa for the guests. Thomas Parsons

The projector screen welcomes guests into the coffee shop with the slide reading, “TxWes BSM Presents Coffee House, come by for coffee and fun.” Thomas Parsons

Kate Mason pours creamer into a mixing cup that will be used for making a BSM guest’s hot cocoa. Thomas Parsons

Diego Rodriguez and Thai Tran, both first-year psychology and computer science majors, laugh and enjoy themselves after a long week of getting ready for midterms. Thomas Parsons

The decor at the coffee shop is set up nicely with dimly lit lights and decorative tables that give off a warm and welcoming environment.









On Feb. 29, the Baptist Student Ministry (BSM) hosted a coffee and trivia game night event at Lou’s Place for students to attend and enjoy time with friends and peers.

The event started at 6:30 p.m., where students were greeted with music and their choice of either coffee or hot cocoa. Director of BSM Cas Sullivan hosted this event to encourage students to come build a community on campus within each other.

“We are focused this semester on community, so we wanted to allow students to gage who we are and to also hangout and have conversations with folks, getting to know people who normally wouldn’t come to a BSM event,” Sullivan said. “The plan is to continue coffee house once a month and we will have it until the end of the semester.”

Sullivan suggests checking Ramspace and Instagram if students have any interest in BSM.

“The best way to learn about us is our Instagram, that tells you what we have going on with our weekly schedule and our permanent events.” Sullivan said.

Thai Tran, first-year and computer science major, enjoys coming to campus events in his free time.

“I found out I could come and socialize so it’s something I do to have fun and relax, depending on if I am free or not but if it’s fun and I am interested in school events,” Tran said.

Ruth Urbina, junior and biochemistry major, is a student leader for BSM who took part in planning this event for students.

“It’s mostly to build relationships with students so we can get to know people on campus, bring them together, get to know their backgrounds a little bit more and to have a good time together,” Urbina said. “From there we are trying to introduce them to God and have those conversations for those people looking for that spiritual guidance.”

For more information on future coffee houses and other events visit their Instagram and website.