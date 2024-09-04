Rams volleyball close the first home opener tournament 3-1

On Aug. 30-31, the Rams volleyball team competed in its first home opener tournament, the Texas Two-Step in Sid Richardson.

The tournament was a two-day split tournament. Ending the weekend, the Rams won three out of four games.

Ruby O’Brien, senior business management and marketing major, was recently named Sooner Athletic Conference’s player of the week.

“We are definitely aggressive in practice and that has transferred into this tournament,” O’Brien said. “The weekend has definitely given our team a lot more confidence.”

During match one, the Rams lost to the College of Idaho. Putting up a good fight, the Coyotes (Yotes) were still able to pull ahead winning all three sets. The final scores: 25-13, 28-26, 25-22.

The Rams pulled ahead, ending the day with match two versus Ave Maria University. After coming short in the first set 27-25, the Rams were able to pull ahead with the first reverse sweep of the tournament scoring: 25-20, 25-13, 25-18.

Jose Galvan, father of America Galvan, a senior on the volleyball team said, “We are supporting the team everywhere, I’m super excited to watch them.”

On day two, the Rams added another win against Montana Technical University. Winning three out of four sets. The Rams headed into their final game with high energy.

Losing the first set, the Rams fought back winning the final three sets playing against Texas A&M-Texarkana. One of the key players for the Rams during the tournament was Makenna Gantt finishing the night by making a season high 19 kills and 2 assists.

Aminah Orozco, the new head volleyball coach, said, “I’m just so eager to get conference started after winning two of the games against a nationally ranked team.”

Ending the Texas Two-Step volleyball tournament, the Rams won three out of four matches as they plan for their first conference game against the University of Science and Arts on Sept. 6.

For more information on Rams volleyball go to Ramports.net