Students share experiences with Morton

Sophomore vocal performance major Patricio Izaguirre performs with the Mariachi band, Oro Azul, during a Bomba and Mariachi presentation on Sept. 19.
TxWes students celebrate Mariachi, Bomba music 
September 25, 2024
(From left) Reagan Fitzsimmons, first-year undecided major, picks up trash while Jorge Rodriguez, women's beach volleyball player, and Mayara Swillens, junior exercise science major, assist her.
Trash Bash engages students, community 
September 23, 2024
Smiles are shared as students come out to join in the celebrations at the MUC birthday.
Martin University Center Turns 5 
September 20, 2024
Texas Wesleyan University to host first Meet the Majors fair 
September 19, 2024
Latin Student Association makes signs to help promote the Association at the Fiestas Patrias parade.
Texas Wesleyan welcomes back Latin Student Association to campus
September 16, 2024
Exit, Pursued by a Bear shows at the Thad Smotherman Theatre from Feb. 15 to 25. Photo courtesy: Theatre Wesleyan
Guest director brings ‘sweet revenge comedy’ to life
February 15, 2024
Breakneck Romeo and Juliet takes place inside the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building.
One-man rendition of Romeo and Juliet comes to Texas Wesleyan
January 29, 2024
Students can inquire about scholarship opportunities at the financial aid office.
Students struggle to pay for school due to lack of scholarships
January 27, 2024
Characters Mayme, Esther and Mrs. Van Buren connect over Esther’s tale of her romance. Photo courtesy Theatre Wesleyan
Theatre Wesleyan’s Intimate Apparel considered one of 13 best things to do in Fort Worth this weekend
November 9, 2023
Parking lot E is packed with cars right before 11 a.m. During these busy class hours students spend extra time searching for spaces.
Students struggle to find parking on TXWES campus
October 6, 2023
Junior finance student Armando De Ochoa (left), senior finance student Kieran Koltun (center),and sophomore finance student Thiago Uieda (right) doing various workouts together.
Students share experiences with Morton
September 20, 2024
Brian Wanamaker, men’s basketball head coach
Coaches Corner: Rams basketball welcomes Brian Wanamaker as head coach
September 14, 2024
Students collide during a game of knockerball during free period on Sept. 10.
Texas Wesleyan hosts annual knockerball
September 13, 2024
The Rams volleyball team celebrates as their next game is the conference opener against University of Science and Arts in Oklahoma.
Rams volleyball close the first home opener tournament 3-1
September 3, 2024
The Rams defense blitzes as they attempt to stall out the Blue Raiders’ offense.
Rams take season opener against Blue Raiders [34 – 24] 
September 1, 2024
Participants were provided looms, string and information that they could take with them.
Kente Weaving workshop showcases West African culture
September 12, 2024
Artist Humna Raza first pursued her passion for art as a student at Tarrant County College (TCC), and now works as an assistant professor of art at TCC South Campus.
‘Tangles, Knots, Binds’ exhibition closes at Bernice Coulter Templeton 
September 12, 2024
Students from International Leadership of Texas Keller-Saginaw High School perform ‘Graziella’ and ‘The Girl from Ipanema’.
Guitar Studio recital an expose of complexity, minimalism, grief and hope
April 27, 2024
The electropop opera, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, shows at the Thad Smotherman Theatre for one weekend only.
Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 opens at Theatre Wesleyan
April 18, 2024
Students gather around on-campus dining options in Gina's Cafe located on the first floor of the Martin University Center (MUC).
Students locate resources on campus
September 9, 2024
Located in PUMC 125 and 126, the Engage studio offers students free instruction in oral and written communication skills. Students may receive help with essays, interviews, presentations, applications, resumes and more.
Engage Studio receives summer renovations, primed for new semester 
September 6, 2024
Dr. Ilka Araujo, chair of the music department and associate professor of piano and music history, hosts an annual faculty recital to celebrate the renovation of Martin Hall on Oct. 24, 2023.
Dr. Ilka Araujo’s crescendo from music professor to TAMS president-elect
March 22, 2024
Dr. Messer spends time getting to know the community. Photo courtesy Texas Wesleyan University
President Emily Messer puts students first
November 15, 2023
TXWES joins the Nation for Pink Month
October 16, 2023
President’s Picnic kicks off school year
August 26, 2024
Valentine’s Day Special Episode 2024
February 14, 2024
Texas Wesleyan celebrates the 20th annual parade for Dia de Los Muertos
November 13, 2023
First Newscast of the fall season with Maliah LaCour and Ariadna Garza
September 24, 2023
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
The Rams’ offensive line and the Stallions’ defensive line face off during a play in the third quarter.
Rams take home win during homecoming game
November 6, 2022
Number 14, Andrea Malek, is in her third year of playing for Texas Wesleyan.
Texas Wesleyan volleyball player Andrea Malek ranked top 3 in NAIA
October 14, 2022
Open Listening Session at Texas Wesleyan
September 30, 2022
TxWes student Charles Trammell honored at memorial
September 1, 2022
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
May 13, 2022
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
December 20, 2021
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
May 5, 2020
Special episode: RMG Rants
November 18, 2022
Spooky Podcast: Boyd House and West Library
October 30, 2021
Spooky Podcast: Ann Waggoner Hall
October 22, 2021
Spooky Podcast: Dan Waggoner Hall
October 9, 2021
#StopAsianHate: What They Don’t Tell You (3-part series)
April 30, 2021
Students share experiences with Morton

September 20, 2024
Adain Lucio
Junior finance student Armando De Ochoa (left), senior finance student Kieran Koltun (center),and sophomore finance student Thiago Uieda (right) doing various workouts together.

For many new students, staying fit and being active is both a hobby and a lifestyle. Texas Wesleyan’s Morton Center offers a free student fitness facility for students and faculty to support healthy decisions. 

According to its mission statement, the Morton Fitness Center, located in front of faculty parking lot D, strives to create an easy and fun environment for all of its members, both new and returning.  Aaron Whaley is director of campus recreation. 

“We want every student to feel welcome, whether you are a die-hard person who works out every day or if you’re somebody trying to begin a new fitness/wellness journey,” Whaley said.  “We want everyone to feel like the MFC is a place where they feel they can do that.” 

Whaley has been the director of campus recreation for 14 years, and although he has not heard of any feedback this semester, he said “intramurals used to be much more prevalent on campus, where now not so much.” 

First-year student athlete Chima Njoku said Morton is a reliable place to go to for workouts 

It’s a nice facility and I feel comfortable going there, he said. “The equipment is nice and reliable, and the center is never packed.” 

Njoku said the lack of a large crowd at Morton allows him to enjoy group workouts with his friends. However, he said he has noticed some minor drawbacks.  

“There is a lack of dietary options [and] a larger variety of equipment is preferred, such as another bench press or squat machine,” Njoku said. “But, that’s mainly a preference thing.” 

The Morton Fitness Center, Main Entrance (Adain Lucio)

Njoku said he  enjoys the Morton Center on his own time, but prefers the Athletics weightroomfor his athletic training. 

First-year computer science major Phu Le said he frequents Morton Fitness Center. 

“The staff is friendly and very helpful,” he said. “Everyone is very happy.” 

Le also visits the center with a group of friends and they appreciate the cleanliness. 

“The cleanliness is a nine out of 10,” he said. Everything is clean and there is always enough equipment.” 

Le said his only suggestion for Morton is that they provide better separation between the trash and recycling, as well as more privacy in the showers.  

Since there is no lock in the restroom for the showers, there is always a chance of someone walking in or walking in on someone showering, he said.  

