Students share experiences with Morton

For many new students, staying fit and being active is both a hobby and a lifestyle. Texas Wesleyan’s Morton Center offers a free student fitness facility for students and faculty to support healthy decisions.

According to its mission statement, the Morton Fitness Center, located in front of faculty parking lot D, strives to create an easy and fun environment for all of its members, both new and returning. Aaron Whaley is director of campus recreation.

“We want every student to feel welcome, whether you are a die-hard person who works out every day or if you’re somebody trying to begin a new fitness/wellness journey,” Whaley said. “We want everyone to feel like the MFC is a place where they feel they can do that.”

Whaley has been the director of campus recreation for 14 years, and although he has not heard of any feedback this semester, he said “intramurals used to be much more prevalent on campus, where now not so much.”

First-year student athlete Chima Njoku said Morton is a reliable place to go to for workouts.

“It’s a nice facility and I feel comfortable going there,” he said. “The equipment is nice and reliable, and the center is never packed.”

Njoku said the lack of a large crowd at Morton allows him to enjoy group workouts with his friends. However, he said he has noticed some minor drawbacks.

“There is a lack of dietary options [and] a larger variety of equipment is preferred, such as another bench press or squat machine,” Njoku said. “But, that’s mainly a preference thing.”

Njoku said he enjoys the Morton Center on his own time, but prefers the Athletics weightroomfor his athletic training.

First-year computer science major Phu Le said he frequents Morton Fitness Center.

“The staff is friendly and very helpful,” he said. “Everyone is very happy.”

Le also visits the center with a group of friends and they appreciate the cleanliness.

“The cleanliness is a nine out of 10,” he said. “Everything is clean and there is always enough equipment.”

Le said his only suggestion for Morton is that they provide better separation between the trash and recycling, as well as more privacy in the showers.

“Since there is no lock in the restroom for the showers, there is always a chance of someone walking in or walking in on someone showering,” he said.