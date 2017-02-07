Hannah Onder shines as a feature writer and designer

Hannah Onder is a freshman mass communication major originally from Kersey, Pa. known for her creative feature writing and photojournalist skills.

Upon graduating from Chisholm Trail High School in Fort Worth, Onder decided to continue her love for writing and telling stories at Texas Wesleyan.

“What’s crazy is that when I was younger I hated reading and writing,” Onder said.

This is Onder’s second semester as a content producer for the Rambler Media Group.

“I’m probably most proud for my feature writing and design,” she said.

Onder hopes to continue to learn different techniques and tools needed in mass communication.

“It would be cool to learn other things, since I’ve mostly done feature writing and design in-house,” she said. “But what’s really weird is that I’m usually known for my photography. But I’m not really good at it. I would like to do more things graphics and layout.”

Onder’s high school advisor Rhonda Dickens helped her see her full potential by taking her on multiple trips and helping her improve all aspects of her work.

“When I’m home we have the same routine and will go to the same places,” she said. “But she [her advisor] would drag us out to Dallas for training and try out all these places. It was cool to see the different cultures, and fun to interact with different types of people all around Texas and find out their opinions on stuff.”

Onder isn’t sure what she wants to do after graduating from Wesleyan, but she hopes to incorporate teaching into her career.

“My dream job would be to teach English and journalism like my advisor,” she said. “She was like a real inspiration for me and she was like a second mother figure to me.”