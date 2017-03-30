Update: Fan Expo discounts back on

The Student Government Association’s discounts and free transportation for this weekend’s Fan Expo Dallas are back on, according to SGA representative Michael Brown.

Discounted tickets for the event, which runs March 31-April 2, are $10 for 100 Texas Wesleyan students for Sunday only. The tickets are available at the Student Engagement suite in the Brown-Lupton Campus Center Thursday and Friday, said Brown, who is representing SGA at the event.

The SGA has allocated $3,540 for the event, which will be at the Dallas Convention Center. A bus will leave from the Wesleyan campus on Sunday at around 11 a.m. and will return students to campus later in the day.

For more information, contact Brown at mtbrown@txwes.edu.

On Wednesday, Dr. Cary Adkinson said that the discounted ticket sales were not going forward because the window for purchasing tickets had closed.