Zahraa Saheb has been re-elected as Student Government Association president, according to an email sent to students on Thursday by Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students Dennis Hall.

The other winners in the SGA elections were announced on May 2 at The Rammys award ceremony, but the announcement of president was withheld.

“There was a delay in confirming the position of president for the upcoming school year, due to allegations of campaign violations,” Hall wrote Thursday.

Hall wrote that an appeal panel was formed to examine these allegations.

Nasrullah Sailab, now former SGA international representative, ran for the position of SGA president, but said he was disqualified.

“There is a lot of good I can and I will do out there,” Sailab wrote in an email to a Rambler Media Group reporter.

Several SGA positions have not been filled, including Business Administration Representative, Senior Representative, Freshmen Representative, Graduate Representative and 3x At Large Representative, according to Hall.

 “SGA is an important part of the university and we look forward to seeing all the work that this group does for the upcoming school year,” Hall wrote.

Those interested in being appointed for an open SGA position should contact Hall at dhall@txwes.edu.

 

President

Zahraa Saheb

Vice President

Alejandra Gonzalez

Treasurer

Sachiko Jayaratne

Secretary

Karlee Nguyen

Head Representative

Cameron Bennett

Arts and Letters Representative

John Traxler

Education Representative

Dulce Munoz

Natural and Social Sciences Representative  

Alyssa Hutchinson

International Representative

Hasibullah Aimaq

 

SGA President Zahraa Saheb in a business meeting earlier this semester.
Photo by Nicholas Acosta

 

 

 

 

Tags:
Previous post

It's time to bring back the pep

Next post

Treasure Ford

mm

Nicholas Acosta

Nicholas Acosta is a junior mass communication major. He transferred from Tarrant County College in December of 2017 to continue his education at Texas Wesleyan. Nick is from Grand Prairie and graduated from Dubiski Career high school. He plans to graduate from Wesleyan in the spring of 2018.

Nick loves to write and practice writing reviews in his free time. He is adventurous in life as well as his writing style and lives by his motto, “always do your best.” Nick wants to improve his writing skills and gain experience in order to pursue a career in public relations because he likes the flexibility and creativity of the field.

You Might Also Like

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *