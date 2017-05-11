Saheb re-elected as SGA president

Zahraa Saheb has been re-elected as Student Government Association president, according to an email sent to students on Thursday by Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students Dennis Hall.

The other winners in the SGA elections were announced on May 2 at The Rammys award ceremony, but the announcement of president was withheld.

“There was a delay in confirming the position of president for the upcoming school year, due to allegations of campaign violations,” Hall wrote Thursday.

Hall wrote that an appeal panel was formed to examine these allegations.

Nasrullah Sailab, now former SGA international representative, ran for the position of SGA president, but said he was disqualified.

“There is a lot of good I can and I will do out there,” Sailab wrote in an email to a Rambler Media Group reporter.

Several SGA positions have not been filled, including Business Administration Representative, Senior Representative, Freshmen Representative, Graduate Representative and 3x At Large Representative, according to Hall.

“SGA is an important part of the university and we look forward to seeing all the work that this group does for the upcoming school year,” Hall wrote.

Those interested in being appointed for an open SGA position should contact Hall at dhall@txwes.edu.