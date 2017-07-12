Tim Carter is named new chairman for Texas Wesleyan Board of Trustees

After 19 years of service, the Texas Wesleyan University Board of Trustees named Tim Carter as its new chairman.

Carter’s previous board service was from 1996-2006, with his current term beginning in 2008. As chairman, Carter will largely focus on the 2020 Vision.

“The 2020 Vision strategic plan is our roadmap for the future of Texas Wesleyan,” Carter said. “As a long-time member of the Texas Wesleyan Board of Trustees, I have had the opportunity to watch the University reach, and even surpass, many of the goals set forth in the 2020 Vision.

“There are so many wonderful things happening at Texas Wesleyan right now,” Carter said. “It has been incredible to watch the campus enhancements plan come in to action, see the results of our marketing and branding campaign, the development of new programs like the online MBA, the growth of student life, the return of football, and so forth. I hope to provide the leadership and support needed to sustain and grow Texas Wesleyan’s momentum now and for the future.”

Carter brings with him broad experience including:

– Regional President of North Texas region of Southside bank

– President and CEO of OmniAmerican Bank in 2007, where he oversaw the merge, with Southside in December of 2014

– President and CEO of United Way of Metropolitan Tarrant County

– President and CEO of Harris Methodist Health Foundation

– Board member of the Fort Worth Promotional and development fund

– Board member of the FEA home Loan Bank

– Board member of the Safe City Commission and Lena Pope.

– Chairman of North Texas Leaders and Executives Advocating Diversity (LEAD)

Carter will take over from outgoing Chair Beverly Volkman Powell ’92 MBA ’99, who has served the board for a total of 17 years, including as a chair for three years and vice chair for four years.

“My experience in the banking and non-profit world have prepared me for the unique role of chairman of the Texas Wesleyan board,” Carter said. “I’ve had the opportunity to lead several teams and support organizations as they grow and develop. Serving as vice-chair last year, under the leadership of the immediate past chair of the board Beverly Volkman Powell, also helped me prepare for this role. Beverly is a dedicated, hard-working leader; she made a huge impact during her tenure, and it was a pleasure for me to work alongside her.”

With a background ranging from chairman of other boards to President and CEO of numerous foundations, Carter says that serving for Texas Wesleyan is unique to him.

“It is very exciting for me to be a part of an institution of higher education that serves so many students from Tarrant County and is located in a historic part of Fort Worth – a city that I dearly love,” Carter said. “I’m particularly looking forward to the completion of our capital campaign for the new Nick & Lou Martin University Center and supporting the continued revitalization of our neighborhood through the Rosedale Renaissance.”

Carter said he is honored to take on the role of chairman, especially since Texas Wesleyan is at a special time in history and is positioned for continued growth.

“As chairman of the board, I hope to make a positive impact by offering leadership, guidance and support to the wonderful faculty and staff that deliver the ‘Smaller. Smarter.’ promise to our students every day,” Carter said. “Texas Wesleyan has a special place in the Fort Worth community, and its students, faculty, staff and alumni are the best around.”

President Frederick Slabach says that Carter’s leadership in the community is one of the best traits he brings to the board.

“Tim is an outstanding leader in the Fort Worth community,” Slabach said. “Having served on the Texas Wesleyan board for 19 years, he has an intricate knowledge of our values and mission. As chairman of the board, Tim’s leadership will have a positive impact on all areas of our 2020 Vision strategic plan.”