On a memorable day for more than 270 Texas Wesleyan graduates, Aslam Khan, the chief executive officer of TGI Friday’s and chairman of Falcon Holdings, told them to ask themselves one important question.  

“‘What is the purpose?'” Khan asked during his speech as the keynote speaker at Wesleyan’s Saturday graduation ceremony at MacGormen Chapel on the Southwestern Theological Baptist Seminary campus.  

That is a question Khan said he asks himself over and over. 

Before Khan achieved success, he first had to escape poverty. He said he grew up in a remote village in Pakistan where he did not have running water or electricity.  

“Maybe I can talk about my journey today,” he said, “and save you some time that you don’t have to spend that much time figuring out, ‘What is your purpose?'” 

Khan told the graduates to always do better.  

“Always be moving forward. Always be thinking, ‘What more can I do? What else can I do?'” he said. “And then, most importantly, help other people.”  

Khan said he started “duplicating” himself. He said the reason he is running a $5 billion enterprise because he duplicated himself over and over.  

“I have a formula. If you want to become a millionaire, you should be able to help a million people,” he said.  

Khan said helping people grow through sharing one’s knowledge is crucial.  

“Never be stingy about it,” he said. “Just give it away and you will have more of it.” 

After the ceremony, graduates and their friends and family gathered outside the chapel.  

Marsiela Martinez graduated with a bachelor’s in marketing and business management. She said she wanted to graduate college before her son graduates high school next year.  

“I totally met my goal,” Martinez said.  

For Luis Calderon, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in music, education doesn’t stop at Wesleyan. 

“In the fall, I will be going to get my master’s in court performance at TCU,” Calderon said.  

Calderon said graduating felt ineffable.  

“It is surreal. I can’t believe it is already here. I am so glad to be where I am,” he said. “I have everyone to thank, everyone who supported me, my friends, my family, my professors, the donors. I am just very grateful.” 

A live stream of the ceremony can be found online at: https://txwes.edu/academics/office-of-the-provost/news-and-events/department-news/watch-fall-2018-commencement-live-online-saturday-dec-16/ 

Texas Wesleyan graduates line up to take a seat before the program starts.
Photo by Hannah Lathen

Marsiela Martinez celebrates graduating with her sons.
Photo by Hannah Lathen

Graduates and their friends and family take photos after Saturday’s ceremony.
Photo by Hannah Lathen

Alli Perez greets family following the graduation ceremony.
Photo by Hannah Lathen

Tags:
Previous post

Students stressed out for finals week

Next post

Seniors gather at Nicholas Martin Hall for spring 2018 robing

mm

Hannah Lathen

Hannah Lathen is a young, aspiring journalist working on her junior year at Texas Wesleyan. Born and raised in Texas, Lathen spent half a year at the University of North Texas and another two and a half years at Tarrant County College, where she was the campus reporter and managing editor for The Collegian. Lathen’s goal for the semester is to write more stories that provide an impact, stories that reach a lot of people and “make a difference.” Her favorite thing about being a journalist is being able to tell and share stories. Most of Lathen’s free time is spent on her two favorite hobbies: makeup and concerts. If given a super power, she would choose the ability to fly. Lathen’s favorite quote is “There is no passion to be found playing small – in settling for a life that is less than the one you are capable of living” by Nelson Mandela.

You Might Also Like

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *