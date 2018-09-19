Students make easy transitions into the School of Education

Bilingual education major Jackie Guevara’s original plan was to attend University of Texas at Arlington, but she felt as though their process was too rushed.

She said that advisors at Wesleyan weren’t like that, and they are big reason why she’s a Ram now.

“Right away I feel like he cared so much more,” Guevara said of Dr. Esther Garza, an adjunct of doctorial education, who served as her advisor. “He took me to see the college of education and introduced me to the dean.”

Despite her excitement to come here, Guevara said she was still nervous on her first day on campus.

“I did feel nervous my first day. Everyone was super kind and welcoming, so that quickly went away,” she said.

Guevara is one of several Wesleyan students who say the School of Education works hard to make the transition into the program smooth and welcoming, whether they’re new to Wesleyan or just the school.

Another is Halle Koonce, a sophomore who just recently changed her major to education; Koonce she said the switch wasn’t difficult for her.

“It was easy to adjust to being an education major,” Koonce said. “The advisors were very helpful in making the transition.”

According to Koonce, the professors are another factor that make the switch trouble-free.

“Every single professor I have met here at Wesleyan wants to see you succeed in every type of way,” Koonce said.

Guevara also believes the professors are wonderful and says that they are her favorite part of the school.

“I love the professors at the School of Education, they are so caring and are always willing to help,” Guevara said. “I love that Dr. Robles pushed me to be a better future teacher. The School of Education is really helping me prepare for my career.”

Dr. Patsy Robles-Goodwin, is a professor in the School of Education and the Director of Bilingual Programs, said she makes sure her students work with their advisers, and also help them get involved in the school.

“While students at Wesleyan, they work very closely with their advisors,” Robles-Goodwin said. “We also encourage them to become active members in our education student organizations. There are a variety of service projects that are educational.”

Both Guevara and Koonce are excited for and confident in their futures underneath the School of Education and every moment after.

“I am very confident in my future with the School of Education,” Koonce said, “I’m sure that they will give me my best education possible.”