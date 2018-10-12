SGA hosts talent show auditions

Texas Wesleyan’s Student Government Association is bringing back an old tradition by hosting the Homecoming Talent Show during the week of homecoming.

On Thursday, SGA hosted the auditions for the talent show at Lou’s Place.

Talent show coordinator Kaylia Brown and judge Phuong “Finn” Le said they were looking for something different and unique.

“Someone who is genuinely enjoying themselves and giving it their all on stage,” Le said.

The talent show will be at Martin Hall at 7 p.m. Nov. 2, according to flyers posted around the campus.

The evening’s first audition was by senior Dexter Collins, who sang an original song and played guitar.

“I was in my high school band and I wanted to perform in front of people again,” Collins said when asked why he wanted to audition.

The second audition was performed by junior Cirilo Castillo with an original piece on the drums and beatboxing.

“I was asked by judge ‘Finn’ to audition. I was in my middle school and high school band. I’m also currently part of the Wesleyan band,” Castillo said.

Theatre major Reagan Fraze auditioned with the song “Burn” from the musical “Hamilton.”

Fraze said she was recruited to audition by another theater major, Skylar Peters.

Other people performed at the audition, but all told Brown that they will be unable to perform at the talent show due to being part of Theatre Wesleyan’s show “The Hostage.”

Results from the audition will be emailed to the performers individually and will also be posted on the SGA Instagram at txwessga.

“We are hoping for at least 10 to 15 acts for the talent show,” Brown said.

Brown said that those who missed the audition but would still like to try out for the talent show can email her at kabrown2@txwes.edu. She said that if enough people did not audition, she would try to recruit people.