Rain puts temporary pause on construction

The recent rainy weather has affected the speed of construction on the Nick and Lou Martin Center, according to Executive Director of Facilities Brian Franks.

“As you can imagine, progress has slowed down due to the rain,” Franks said.

Even with the slowed progression, Franks said the Martin Center project is still currently moving along their planned schedule.

“The Martin University Center project is on schedule and within budget,” Franks said.

Plenty of students at Wesleyan are happy to hear that construction is progressing on schedule as they are ready for the building to be up and running, such as freshman Angela Castillo.

“It’s looking rather incredible,” Castillo said. “I’m ready to see what will happen for the unveiling and what it’ll be like to get to experience it.”

Castillo also noted that she believes that the new student center will be able to build a stronger family amongst the student body campus and is looking forward to that as well.

“The Martin Center is definitely the one building that can bring people together,” Castillo said. “It seems like it would bring us all closer together in a lot of ways.”

Sophomore music education major Alisha Sharp also expressed her excitement for the student resources that will be available in the new building.

“I’m just now realizing how available the student engagement center is and I can’t wait until it’s moved into the new building,” Sharp said. “Also, to have a ballroom would be exciting.”

Sharp said she has experienced many inconveniences due to construction, yet she still believes that it will all be worth it once the center opens next fall.

“I feel like there’s a lot of unnecessary areas blocked off, I miss being able to walk through the grass since I’d do that often and it was nice,” Sharp said. “I think in the long run it will be worth the wait and inconveniences, as long as I get to experience the aftermath.”

The Martin University Center is expected to open up Fall 2019, and you can view live footage of construction here: https://txwes.edu/alumni/news-and-events/all-news/martin-center/martin-center-news-archive/watch-work-on-the-martin-center-online/#.W8oLilVKiUk