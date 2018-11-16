Ben’s Triple B slated to open spring 2019

Construction on the Ben’s Triple B: Biscuits, Burgers and Brews restaurant will begin by the end of the fall semester, according to Executive Director of Facilities Brian Franks.

“Ben’s Triple B’s has an approved building permit and we should expect construction to start within the next few weeks,” Franks said in October, adding that the restaurant is scheduled to open early in the spring of 2019.

The new restaurant will be located on the corner of Rosedale and Wesleyan streets, across the street from the Baker Building, and students such as junior education major Marissa Quintanilla are ready for it.

“I am very excited to have another dining option on campus,” Quintanilla said.

Sophomore athletic training major Nneka Wade sees herself frequenting the new spot up to multiple times a week once it opens.

“I see myself eating there maybe like once or twice a week depending on what I’m feeling,” Wade wrote in an email. “It’ll be nice to have a little more variety on campus.”

Wade also mentioned a few things that she hopes the restaurant will have in store for Texas Wesleyan students.

“I’d like some promos for TxWes students, just to set it apart from other restaurants in the area,” Wade wrote, “like a burger happy hour or something to make us want to eat there.”

Regardless of what’s to come, Wade wrote that she has already heard good things about Ben’s Triple B and can’t wait for it to come to campus soon.

“I’ve heard the food is good, so I’m ready,” Wade wrote.