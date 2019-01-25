Residence Life opens door for 2019-2020 RA applicants

With half the academic year over, Residence Life is looking for Resident Assistants (RAs) for the 2019-2020 school year.

Sarah Ouimet, assistant dean of Students for Residence Life, wrote in an email that the RA position is always looking for ways to improve and to impact students around campus.

When reviewing applicants, Ouimet wrote, Residence Life is looking for multiple skills and qualities when filling RA positions.

“These include the ability to work well on a team, communication skills, leadership skills, crisis management skills, community development skills, ability to connect with others and form relationships, communication skills and much more,” Ouimet wrote.

In order for students to be eligible for the RA position, they have to be a full-time undergraduate or graduate student and have a cumulative GPA and semester GPA of at least 2.5, Ouimet wrote.

To learn more about the RA position, Ouimet recommends that students attend the RA Information Sessions for more information; however, students don’t have to attend to be considered for the position.

According to txwes.edu, information sessions will be held on Jan. 30 at 5 p.m. in the OC Hall Lobby and Jan. 31 at 5:30 p.m. in the Elizabeth Hall Lobby.

Students who attend the information sessions can expect to “learn more about the application process, gain insights on the interview process, hear firsthand from RAs about the position, and gain a better understanding at what it takes to be an RA,” Ouimet wrote.

All applications are due no later than 5 p.m. Feb. 4.

“Students will be told on Tuesday, February 26 if they were offered a position, offered a spot on the waitlist, or not able to be hired this year,” Ouimet wrote.

If you’re interested in becoming an RA for the 2019-2020 year, go to https://txwes.peopleadmin.com/postings/2347 to apply and txwes.edu for more information.