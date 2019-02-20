Wesleyan hosts book, clothing drives around campus

Texas Wesleyan students and organizations are hosting different drives all over campus.

The campus’ Black Student Association teamed up with the Student Government Association in hosting a clothing drive until Feb. 22, with boxes in the Elizabeth and OC Halls and the library. BSA Secretary Blen Hussain and BSA Historian Rocio Zamudio helped organize the drive.

“So far it has been pretty successful,” Hussain said. “We have about four trash bags full and we still have a week left.”

The organization decided to do the clothing drive as a Black History event.

“We wanted to do something a little different,” Hussain said. “Usually for Black History Month we do panels and get-togethers but nothing that really gives back to the community.”

Zamudio said she and Hussain came up with the idea for the drive after seeing clothes left in laundry rooms start piling up.

“We were like, ‘We always see a bunch of clothes, like when people do laundry and they just sit there and we might as well do something good out of it and help other people. Let’s just do a clothing drive,’” Zamudio said.

Zamudio said the clothes will be donated to homeless shelters and Goodwill.

Freshman English and mass communication major Lexi Barlow also teamed up with BSA and SGA for a campus book drive, which will run until March 1 with boxes in West Library, Dora’s Café and the Polytechnic United Methodist Church.

Barlow works in the marketing department at Texas Wesleyan and she said she was assigned to do an event that involved the community.

“I was just brainstorming ideas and I always see kids over by Polytechnic High School,” Barlow said. “I see them over there and then I started thinking about the book drive and I remember how many books I had when I was younger.”

Barlow said the books will be donated to three local elementary schools in the area and she hopes to collect around 350 books.

“I am excited to see how many books we get in the end,” Barlow said. “I look forward to sorting them out and giving them to the schools.”