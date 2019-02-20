Texas Wesleyan students and organizations are hosting different drives all over campus.

The campus’ Black Student Association teamed up with the Student Government Association in hosting a clothing drive until Feb. 22, with boxes in the Elizabeth and OC Halls and the library. BSA Secretary Blen Hussain and BSA Historian Rocio Zamudio helped organize the drive.

“So far it has been pretty successful,” Hussain said. “We have about four trash bags full and we still have a week left.”

The organization decided to do the clothing drive as a Black History event.

“We wanted to do something a little different,” Hussain said. “Usually for Black History Month we do panels and get-togethers but nothing that really gives back to the community.”

Zamudio said she and Hussain came up with the idea for the drive after seeing clothes left in laundry rooms start piling up.

“We were like, ‘We always see a bunch of clothes, like when people do laundry and they just sit there and we might as well do something good out of it and help other people. Let’s just do a clothing drive,’” Zamudio said.

Zamudio said the clothes will be donated to homeless shelters and Goodwill.

Freshman English and mass communication major Lexi Barlow also teamed up with BSA and SGA for a campus book drive, which will run until March 1 with boxes in West Library, Dora’s Café and the Polytechnic United Methodist Church.

Barlow works in the marketing department at Texas Wesleyan and she said she was assigned to do an event that involved the community.

“I was just brainstorming ideas and I always see kids over by Polytechnic High School,” Barlow said. “I see them over there and then I started thinking about the book drive and I remember how many books I had when I was younger.”

Barlow said the books will be donated to three local elementary schools in the area and she hopes to collect around 350 books.

“I am excited to see how many books we get in the end,” Barlow said. “I look forward to sorting them out and giving them to the schools.”

Lexi Barlow, along with SGA and BSA, is hosting a book drive until March 1.
Photo by Hannah Lathen

The Black Student Association is hosting a clothing drive as part of Black History Month.
Photo by Hannah Lathen

 

 

 

 

Hannah Lathen

Underneath the heap of curls on Hannah Lathen’s head is a person who seeks to change the world. She might just seem like a soul living inside a body, but her collection of 50+ skulls proves she is much, much more.

Hannah, a Fort Worth native, uses writing to vocalize the issues she finds important. If Hannah is not out interviewing, you can probably catch her protesting unprogressive ideals. Hannah loves journalism, because she feels it is a necessary component of society. She also believes people should have access to what is happening in the world.

Hannah enjoys staying involved in the community. She is finishing up her last semester at Texas Wesleyan and will get her degree in mass communication in May. She came to Wesleyan in fall 2017 and has worked at The Rambler as a content producer ever since.

Hannah is currently the Communications Director for El Voto Es Latino and plans to stay involved with local politics after she graduates.

Her motto is “Question everything and seek awareness.”

