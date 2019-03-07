Texas Wesleyan students can now see “Avenue Q” for free thanks to the Student Government Association.

SGA passed the Student Theatrical Experience Fund Bill at Thursday’s general business meeting to cover the cost of 250 tickets at $10 a ticket. The bill was presented by Arts and Letters Representative Kaylia Brown.

“This is the spring version of what I presented in the fall,” Brown said, referring to the STEF Bill she presented last semester. “We thought we would have enough funds to last through this semester but ‘Smokefall’ did so well that I needed to see if we could get some more funds.”

SGA Secretary Alison Baron said this bill helps students get more involved with the fine arts on campus.

SGA Vice President Lynzie Moore said she has no problem passing the bill.

“If we have done it before we can do it again,” Moore said. “If it is for the students then I am down.”

SGA President Alyssa Hutchinson said “Avenue Q” is supposed to be really good.

“Pro Joe said that they were bringing a professional puppeteer to teach them how to, because this is a puppet show,” Hutchinson said, referring to Joe Brown, dean of Freshman Success and professor of theatre arts and mass communication.

“Avenue Q” will run April 25-28 in the Thad Smotherman Theatre.

SGA’s general business meetings are held every Thursday at 3 p.m. in the SGA Chambers on the first floor of the Brown-Lupton Campus Center.

SGA Representative Kaylia Brown presents the Student Theatrical Experience Fund Bill at Thursday’s general business meeting.
Photo by Hannah Lathen

 

