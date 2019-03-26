SGA to pay for baby changing stations on campus

Parents will now have a place to change their child’s diapers on campus now thanks to the Student Government Association.

SGA passed a bill allocating $1,112 at Thursday’s general business meeting for eight baby changing stations that will go in men’s and women’s restrooms.

The stations will be located in Polytechnic United Methodist Church, Brown-Lupton Campus Center, Martin Hall and the West Library.

“I feel like this is one of those very bare minimum things that we could do, and we should have,” SGA Freshman Representative Lexi Barlow said.

SGA President Alyssa Hutchinson said baby changing stations are something that Wesleyan should have added a long time ago.

“I am glad we are getting with the times,” Hutchinson said.

SGA also passed a bill allocating $1,250 for ten TI-84 Plus CE calculators that would be placed in the math department in McFadden Science Center and West Library for students to check out. SGA Treasurer Anahita Keer presented the bill.

“College algebra is a GEC class and sometimes students don’t have to take more math than that and it is one semester long and you need a calculator towards the end of it,” Keer said. “It is $125 for the calculator and a lot of students don’t have the money to buy it or don’t think it is a good investment to buy it.”

Keer also presented a bill that was passed by SGA allocating $302 for textbooks that will help pre-med students prepare for MCAT exams; the books can be checked out in West Library.

“The library lacks in MCAT books,” Keer said. “I thought it would be a good idea to have these books ready for checkout, so students can prepare for this exam that takes eight hours to take.”

SGA also swore in senior Luis Santillan as athletic representative. Santillan, who is on the cheerleading team, said he decided to join SGA organization because he likes how it contribute to the school and to helping students.

“I want to speak for all the teams in the school,” Santillan said. “I know sometimes we feel like we don’t have a voice in the school and so if we could have someone to have impact on the decisions this school is making, I think it should be me.”

SGA’s general business meetings are held every Thursday at 3 p.m. in the SGA Chambers on the first floor of the Brown-Lupton Campus Center.