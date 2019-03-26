Parents will now have a place to change their child’s diapers on campus now thanks to the Student Government Association.

SGA passed a bill allocating $1,112 at Thursday’s general business meeting for eight baby changing stations that will go in men’s and women’s restrooms.

The stations will be located in Polytechnic United Methodist Church, Brown-Lupton Campus Center, Martin Hall and the West Library.

“I feel like this is one of those very bare minimum things that we could do, and we should have,” SGA Freshman Representative Lexi Barlow said.

SGA President Alyssa Hutchinson said baby changing stations are something that Wesleyan should have added a long time ago.

“I am glad we are getting with the times,” Hutchinson said.

SGA also passed a bill allocating $1,250 for ten TI-84 Plus CE calculators that would be placed in the math department in McFadden Science Center and West Library for students to check out. SGA Treasurer Anahita Keer presented the bill.

“College algebra is a GEC class and sometimes students don’t have to take more math than that and it is one semester long and you need a calculator towards the end of it,” Keer said. “It is $125 for the calculator and a lot of students don’t have the money to buy it or don’t think it is a good investment to buy it.”

Keer also presented a bill that was passed by SGA allocating $302 for textbooks that will help pre-med students prepare for MCAT exams; the books can be checked out in West Library.

“The library lacks in MCAT books,” Keer said. “I thought it would be a good idea to have these books ready for checkout, so students can prepare for this exam that takes eight hours to take.”

SGA also swore in senior Luis Santillan as athletic representative. Santillan, who is on the cheerleading team, said he decided to join SGA organization because he likes how it contribute to the school and to helping students.

“I want to speak for all the teams in the school,” Santillan said. “I know sometimes we feel like we don’t have a voice in the school and so if we could have someone to have impact on the decisions this school is making, I think it should be me.”

SGA’s general business meetings are held every Thursday at 3 p.m. in the SGA Chambers on the first floor of the Brown-Lupton Campus Center.

SGA inducts senior Luis Santillan as athletic representative at Thursday’s general business meeting.

 

Tags:
Previous post

Sports Access with Davonte Mitchell-Dixon

Next post

Lady Rams play first matches of 2019 season

mm

Hannah Lathen

Underneath the heap of curls on Hannah Lathen’s head is a person who seeks to change the world. She might just seem like a soul living inside a body, but her collection of 50+ skulls proves she is much, much more.

Hannah, a Fort Worth native, uses writing to vocalize the issues she finds important. If Hannah is not out interviewing, you can probably catch her protesting unprogressive ideals. Hannah loves journalism, because she feels it is a necessary component of society. She also believes people should have access to what is happening in the world.

Hannah enjoys staying involved in the community. She is finishing up her last semester at Texas Wesleyan and will get her degree in mass communication in May. She came to Wesleyan in fall 2017 and has worked at The Rambler as a content producer ever since.

Hannah is currently the Communications Director for El Voto Es Latino and plans to stay involved with local politics after she graduates.

Her motto is “Question everything and seek awareness.”

You Might Also Like

No Comment

Tells us what you think

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.