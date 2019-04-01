Monday was opening day at Ben’s Triple B: Biscuits, Burgers and Brews, and owner/chef Ben Merritt was very happy with the crowd the new restaurant drew.

“We’ve had lots of love and support from the school and community, and at lunch we had a line out the door,” Merritt said around 2 p.m.; there were still several people in line and people at the bar and in the booths.

And according to the patrons, the wait was worth it.

James O’ Neal, who saw advertisements for Ben’s via Facebook, had a Buffalo Chicken B.

“Absolutely amazing,” O’Neal said. “I’d give it a 9.5/10.”

Fredrick Williams felt the same about his Money B, which he gave a 9/10.

“The biscuit was really fluffy,” he said.

Although Ben’s is known for the biscuits, burgers, and brews, the salad menu is impressive, according to patron Vickie Smith, who had the Big Hass salad.

“It was great. I’m a dressing person and that lemon poppy seed was wonderful,” she said.

There was a large turnout for the first day of Ben’s Triple B.
Photo by Elizabeth Lloyd

Fredrick Williams, James O’Neal and Vickie Smith (at left) enjoy biscuits, brews and a salad at the bar on Monday.
Photo by Elizabeth Lloyd

Ben’s features plenty of booth seating.
Photo by Elizabeth Lloyd

Old-school arcade games can be found by the back door.
Photo by Elizabeth Lloyd

There is extra seating at the back patio.
Photo by Elizabeth Lloyd

The biscuits at Ben’s range from $4.95 to $8.95.
Menu courtesy of Ben’s Triple B Facebook page.

Tags:
Previous post

Harry Potter trivia event draws small crowd

Next post

TAG Day honors donors with reminders of their generosity

mm

Elizabeth Lloyd

Elizabeth Lloyd is a sophomore English major with a double minor in mass communication and sociology who came to Texas Wesleyan in the fall of 2018. She transferred from TCC Northwest after two years of classes and working on the editing staff for Marine Creek Reflections magazine. Elizabeth hopes to graduate sometime in the next three years.

Elizabeth joined The Rambler as a content producer this semester after finding her joy for journalism in a Writing Across Media class last semester. When she’s not on the job, she enjoys researching self-empowering topics like astrology, listening to all types of music, and working with animals. If she wasn’t a writer, she’d definitely find her calling helping with pets.

Elizabeth’s passion is creating genuine and authentic connections between people in both her personal and professional life as much as possible. She plans to take everything she learns from her degree and create a job opportunity unique to her talents and experience like nobody’s ever done before.

Elizabeth’s motto is “no mud, no lotus,” meaning that you go through the mud of life in order to bloom into someone who’s better and stronger for it.

You Might Also Like

No Comment

Tells us what you think

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.