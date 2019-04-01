Ben’s Triple B opening day surpasses expectations

Monday was opening day at Ben’s Triple B: Biscuits, Burgers and Brews, and owner/chef Ben Merritt was very happy with the crowd the new restaurant drew.

“We’ve had lots of love and support from the school and community, and at lunch we had a line out the door,” Merritt said around 2 p.m.; there were still several people in line and people at the bar and in the booths.

And according to the patrons, the wait was worth it.

James O’ Neal, who saw advertisements for Ben’s via Facebook, had a Buffalo Chicken B.

“Absolutely amazing,” O’Neal said. “I’d give it a 9.5/10.”

Fredrick Williams felt the same about his Money B, which he gave a 9/10.

“The biscuit was really fluffy,” he said.

Although Ben’s is known for the biscuits, burgers, and brews, the salad menu is impressive, according to patron Vickie Smith, who had the Big Hass salad.

“It was great. I’m a dressing person and that lemon poppy seed was wonderful,” she said.