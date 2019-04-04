Texas Wesleyan’s Student Government Association passed the GSA Identity Painting Event Bill at Thursday’s general business meeting.

The bill was presented by SGA Secretary Alison Baron and allocates $200 for the purchase of art materials and snacks for the Gay Straight Alliance’s event.

“The idea behind this is GSA and us are kind of working together to do this,” Baron said.

The event will be next Tuesday at 7 p.m. with a location to be determined. Baron said that students will be able to paint on canvasses with every color of the rainbow.

“It is going to be a fun event where we can paint,” Baron said.

April is GSA’s LGBTQ Awareness Month and the organization is working on recruiting new members, junior mass communication and GSA member Hannah Onder said.

“It is open to everyone,” Onder said. “It is basically expressing yourselves through paint.”

SGA also passed a bill allocating $1,950 for 350 University College Day T-shirts. The bill was presented by Arts & Letters Representative Kaylia Brown. Brown said that the design of the shirts that were voted on last week by SGA are the shirts that will be bought.

“I was assigned to work on the University College Day committee in order to get student feedback and one of the biggest roles is to get the T-shirts paid for since that is something we have done in the past,” Brown said. “The t-shirts are so cute so I am so happy we are going to get those issued out soon.”

SGA’s general business meetings are held at 3 p.m. every Thursday in the SGA chambers located on the first floor of the Brown-Lupton Campus Center.

SGA Secretary Alison Baron presents the GSA Identity Painting Event bill at Thursday’s meeting.
Photo by Hannah Lathen

mm

Hannah Lathen

Underneath the heap of curls on Hannah Lathen’s head is a person who seeks to change the world. She might just seem like a soul living inside a body, but her collection of 50+ skulls proves she is much, much more.

Hannah, a Fort Worth native, uses writing to vocalize the issues she finds important. If Hannah is not out interviewing, you can probably catch her protesting unprogressive ideals. Hannah loves journalism, because she feels it is a necessary component of society. She also believes people should have access to what is happening in the world.

Hannah enjoys staying involved in the community. She is finishing up her last semester at Texas Wesleyan and will get her degree in mass communication in May. She came to Wesleyan in fall 2017 and has worked at The Rambler as a content producer ever since.

Hannah is currently the Communications Director for El Voto Es Latino and plans to stay involved with local politics after she graduates.

Her motto is “Question everything and seek awareness.”

