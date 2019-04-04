SGA partners with GSA on identity painting event

Texas Wesleyan’s Student Government Association passed the GSA Identity Painting Event Bill at Thursday’s general business meeting.

The bill was presented by SGA Secretary Alison Baron and allocates $200 for the purchase of art materials and snacks for the Gay Straight Alliance’s event.

“The idea behind this is GSA and us are kind of working together to do this,” Baron said.

The event will be next Tuesday at 7 p.m. with a location to be determined. Baron said that students will be able to paint on canvasses with every color of the rainbow.

“It is going to be a fun event where we can paint,” Baron said.

April is GSA’s LGBTQ Awareness Month and the organization is working on recruiting new members, junior mass communication and GSA member Hannah Onder said.

“It is open to everyone,” Onder said. “It is basically expressing yourselves through paint.”

SGA also passed a bill allocating $1,950 for 350 University College Day T-shirts. The bill was presented by Arts & Letters Representative Kaylia Brown. Brown said that the design of the shirts that were voted on last week by SGA are the shirts that will be bought.

“I was assigned to work on the University College Day committee in order to get student feedback and one of the biggest roles is to get the T-shirts paid for since that is something we have done in the past,” Brown said. “The t-shirts are so cute so I am so happy we are going to get those issued out soon.”

SGA’s general business meetings are held at 3 p.m. every Thursday in the SGA chambers located on the first floor of the Brown-Lupton Campus Center.