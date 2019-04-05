Student tutors talk about their experience working at ASC

Classes at Texas Wesleyan can be hard, but there are several students at the Academic Success Center that are here to help their fellow students succeed.

The ASC student workers tutor 57 subjects, including writing, and can be found on the first floor of the West Library. ASC helps students to succeed academically in their goals and achieve good grades in college.

A student who started working this semester is senior Johnny Vasquez, a member of the Accounting Society and a part of Beta Gamma Sigma.

Vasquez, a forensic accounting major, came to Wesleyan in the fall of 2017 and tutors in the subjects of math, economics and business.

“Working as a student in the ASC has been a great opportunity for me to get to know more people on campus,” he said.

While Vasquez’s job is assisting students, it’s also a good way to keep his own grades up.

“When there is nobody during the tutoring session, I have the chance to read or do homework,” he said.

Nikita Dhoubhadel is a senior business management and marketing major; she has been tutoring for the last three years at Wesleyan, and will be graduating in May.

“I like working here (at the ASC) because I get to learn what I didn’t learn when I was in those classes, so my tutoring appointments teach me as well,” she said.

When she’s not tutoring, Dhoubhadel stays involved on campus as a resident assistant, a member of Ram Squad, a Ram Camp Leader, and a member of The Guardian of the Golden Shears.

“It’s so easy to get involved here on campus, she said “I enjoy working here (at the ASC) because I like working with the people here.”

When working as a tutor, Dhoubhadel gets to be directly involved with a student and work with them. One student tutored by Dhoubhadel is junior criminal justice major Elijah Meyers.

Meyers just started getting tutored this semester for College Algebra, and recommends it to anyone having struggles or doubts in the subject.

“She makes sure I know the steps and how to go back and check my answers to make sure they are correct,” he said. “It’s extremely beneficial.”

The Academic Success Center is open Monday thru Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and is free to all students.