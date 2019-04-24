Wesleyan to host its first Wesleyan Wine Walk

Texas Wesleyan University will be holding its first Wesleyan Wine Walk on Saturday during Alumni Reunion weekend, Director of Alumni Relations DeAwna Wood wrote in an email.

Wood wrote that the walk will begin at 4:30 p.m. the Oneal-Sells Administration Building, where participants will begin by picking up a wine glass and a punch card that includes all participating programs.

“Each stop will have a wine and food pairing for guests to sample while they mingle,” Wood wrote. “Participants can choose to visit as many or as little stops as they want.”

Wood wrote that the walk will be another way to engage alumni and bring them back to the campus.

Assistant Director of Alumni Relations Christian Garcia wrote in an email that she had the idea to suggest the wine walk after her experience hosting a similar wine walk in Mineral Wells.

“The event was their way to engage the community,” Garcia wrote. “It stretched the festival to a two-day event and highlighted the renovation of the downtown area.”

Garcia explained that in a way the same thing has been done at Wesleyan.

“This seemed like a great idea not only to engage alumni during reunion weekend,” Garcia wrote, “but to bring them back to campus to hear updates about the positive progress we have made as a university.”

Garcia said that the walk will highlight features such as the Nick and Lou Martin University Center, Sid Richardson renovation and new programs and opportunities for the students and campus community.

Executive Director Facilities Development, Operations, Emergency Services Brian Franks will be coordinating tours for participants through the development of the Martin University Center.

Franks wrote in an email that participants can expect to see the “completion of existing activities such as exterior brick, windows and doors,” as well as new interior finishes.

“This will include wall tile, decorative finishes, and flooring,” Franks wrote. “The exterior will be taking shape as well with new paving, landscaping, and seating areas.”

The Wesleyan Wine Walk is 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15. Those hoping to get a group to participate in the walk should register HERE, as there are a limited number of spots available. For more information, go to txwes.edu.