Rams plant environemental awarness at Wesleyan Earth Day celebration

Texas Wesleyan’s Connect Committee hosted a “Plant Your Seed” event Tuesday in the grove in front of Dora Roberts Dinning Hall in celebration of Earth Day.

Earth Day has been celebrated on April 22 every year since 1970. According to Kathleen Rogers, the president of the Earth Day Network, it is a day for political action and civil participation where people march, sign petitions, meet with elected officials, plant trees, and clean up towns and roads to promote environmental awareness.

Wesleyan’s Plant Your Seed event was open for anyone who wanted to attend. A master gardener for Tarrant County, Wanda Stutsman, gave a presentation on succulents and propagating seeds, and then participants had the opportunity to plant seeds in a cup.

Sonja D. Gaddy, the Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning leader, says this event was created to bring faculty and staff together in a creative and fun way.

“Earth Day is about honoring the Earth and raising awareness for what we need to do to take care of the environment,” Gaddy said.

Stutsman went into great detail about how to properly propagate or reproduce plants starting from seeds. She went step by step on how to plant seeds.

“Everything you need to know about your seeds is on the backside of the packet they come in,” Stutsman says. “It will tell you how deep to plant them, how far apart to plant them and how long it will take before you see anything come out of the soil, and tons of other information.”

Alex Cooper, director of Stella Hall and one of the participants, said that to her Earth Day is a time to take an internal look at yourself and take the time to appreciate what is around you.

“I liked the idea of planting something and taking time to nourish it and watch it grow,” Cooper said. “I appreciate this event for helping grow more awareness of the Earth and for taking the time to give a little something back.”