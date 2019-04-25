Young Conservatives’ pro-gun event held on campus

Texas Wesleyan’s chapter of Young Conservatives of Texas held a tabling event Thursday outside of the Eunice and James L. West Library.

“We’re Pro-Gun, Change Our Minds” was the topic of discussion.

The primary spokesperson of this event was YCT Chairman Nick Davis, whose event was reminiscent of the Louder with Crowder talk show hosted by noted conservative political commentator and comedian Steven Crowder.

A Crowder coffee mug as the center piece of the table left little doubt as to the origins of the event.

“We’re hosting this at the heart of Texas Wesleyan and we think we [YCT] are the heart of Texas Wesleyan,” Davis said.

Twelve students interacted with the event, which was held during free period. Junior Humberto Reyes spoke at length with Davis about gun control rights and the issue of mass shootings.

“I feel it’s just about people in general, not about guns. It’s a society problem. We need to more accepting to people who might smell, look different, how popular they are, if their shy or unpopular,” Reyes said. “Society as one needs to be united and not label people.”

The majority of students who interacted with YCT had a positive view on gun ownership and gun rights in general. Three students who observed the event yelled, “Hell yeah” as they walked by.

Five out of the seven members of YCT were present at the tabling event. The recruitment chair for the Wesleyan chapter, Trace Lutteringer, said the purpose of the event was to open dialogue with students on campus about gun rights.

“We wanted to gauge where the campus was on gun rights and present current, relevant information to students,” Lutteringer said.

Texas Senate Bill 11 allows individuals with a concealed handgun license to carry a handgun while on Texas public university campuses as long as the weapon is not visible. License holders must: Be 21 years old, unless they are active duty military or police officers; meet federal qualifications to own a gun; and receive training from an instructor certified by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Private universities can choose to opt out of campus carry law on campus. Texas Wesleyan University has opted-out and is remaining gun free, according to txwes.edu.