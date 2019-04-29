Video by Tina Huynh

Defensive back Chance Carroll is feeling optimistic about the upcoming season after the Blue & Gold Game at Farrington Field on Saturday.

“I feel like we have a bright future,” said Carroll. “We got a lot players returning and I heard about some new guys coming so I’m eager to see them.”

Carroll said the defense has been clicking and spending more time together in preparation for the upcoming season.

“It’s going to be a really exciting season,” he said.

The Blue & Gold Game drew around 300 people. The team scrimmaged for around 90 minutes; the “gold” team was offense and the “blue” team was defense.

The Rams have continued to accomplish their goal of improving their skills on the field over the spring semester, said head football coach Joe Prud’homme.

“You know, I feel a lot more confident,” he said. “I feel like we have a better understanding of where we need to be, what we have to accomplish, and what it’s gonna take to really win those balls games. I feel really good about it.”

University President Frederick Slabach couldn’t agree more and said that Prud’homme and his staff have done a phenomenal job in the short time that football has been back at Wesleyan.

Regarding the new recruits, Slabach said he is looking forward to seeing the new recruits on the field next fall.

“It’s looking like we’ve got some real talent out there on the field,” he said. “I saw the recruits who are here and it looks like we have some really great talent in the pipeline for next fall as well. So that is always exciting to see.”

Fans await the start of Saturday’s Blue & Gold Game at Farrington Field.
Photo by Elizabeth Lloyd

The family of quarterback Avery Childs come out to show their support on Saturday.
Photo by Elizabeth Lloyd

 

 

