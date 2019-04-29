Feyisetan hosts Relax with a Mask event at West Village

Resident assistant Michelle Feyisetan hosted the Relax with a Mask event on Sunday night in the West Village Club House.

Feyistan is a sophomore criminal justice major who is the Programming and Activities Committee president, a new student mentor, and a member of PENN and Ram Squad.

“Relax with a Mask is a face mask party to get people to come from all communities to come in relax, eat some snacks, and spend some time to relax with a mask,” she said.

Provided at the event were juice, snacks and masks for exfoliating skin; attendees had a chance to win a few prizes if their name was drawn out of the hat; the prizes were more face masks Feyisetan had brought.

About 10 students came to the club house to participate in the event.

Qualon Gray, a junior English major, heard about the event from a flyer sent to him by his friend Alicia Smith.

“While coming out here I got to socialize with people,” Gray said.

Sylvester Rodriguez, a junior majoring in biology and minoring in chemistry, was one of the prize winners; he received an exfoliating clay mask.

“I heard about this event through Michelle and the posters on the wall; I came out to meet with friends and to reward Michelle,” Rodriguez said.

During the event Feyisetan was recognized as a new member of the Guardians of the Golden Shears by Rodriguez and Smith.