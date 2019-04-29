Wine Walk, Afterglow Party highlight weekend of alumni events

Texas Wesleyan’s Office of Alumni Relations continued the weekend’s alumni festivities with Reunion Brunch: Honoring Alpha Chi & Golden Shears on Saturday morning.

This was followed by the first Wesleyan Wine Walk on Saturday afternoon; the alumni festivities ended with the Afterglow Party at Canafax Clocktower, which followed a performance of the university’s 65th annual musical, “Avenue Q.”

The weather warmed up just in time for the afternoon Wine Walk, with several schools within the university hosting different wine tastings with unique food pairings around the campus.

Trista Allen ’98, who is the outgoing president of the alumni Executive Committee Board of Directors, said she was happy with the events being held.

“The wine walk was great idea. The crowd is quite a bit younger than the alumni dinner, isn’t it?” Allen asked.

Wine Walk participants received a commemorative wine glass and the option to stop at nine different locations with two different options at each stop.

The TxWes Makers Lab in the West Library was showing off its new 3D printer and screen printing machine. Various items printed by the lab were available to participants.

More than one couple at the Wine Walk met each other at Texas Wesleyan and later got married. Joe and Lynn Kalbfeisch ’88 said this was the first alumni event they had attended.

“I wanted to go to TCU, but my dad made me take a tour of Wesleyan and they were so nice and personable. At TCU it’s pick a number, but at Wesleyan they treat you like family,” Lynn Kalbfeisch said.

Joe Kalbfeisch reiterated everything his wife said about Texas Wesleyans family-like atmosphere.

“It’s in line with everything that Texas Wesleyan is about,” he said.

Both the dean and associate dean of the School of Health Professions (Heidi Taylor and Dion Gabaldon, respectively) greeted alumni at the Nurse Anesthesia Building.

“We’re glad to have people here so we can show them a little bit about our program,” Taylor said. “This program has been at Texas Wesleyan since the ‘80s and we have 100-105 graduates each year.”

Following the Wine Walk, the last festivity held was the Afterglow Party that was attended by alumni and the cast of “Avenue Q.” The meet and greet featured music, wine and hors d’oeuvres.

The party was capped off by a fashion show featuring Texas Wesleyan’s Gold Line Dancers. The show was hosted by head dance coach Emily Snow.