Neon volleyball event draws a small crowd

The Neon Beach Volleyball event at the Baker Building on Tuesday night brought out a small crowd.

Sylvester Rodriquez, a junior biology major, helped set up the event, which drew around 11 people.

“I imagined Neon Beach Volleyball having no teams,” Rodriguez said. “I just want people coming out and having fun.”

Rodriguez thought the event being rescheduled twice, including once from last week, was the reason for the small attendance; it was moved to the Baker Building to avoid rain.

“You can’t plan the weather,” Rodriquez said. “Sometimes things go wrong, and you have to roll with the punches, and this was our backup plan.”

Samantha Smoot, a senior psychology major, came up with the idea of Neon Beach Volleyball. Two teams of four played in the dark with a plastic ball with lights inside; there were neon decorations.

“I had this idea of Neon Beach Volleyball during the summer, but I never got to do it,” Smoot said. “I decided to collaborate with P.A.C. for the spring because they seem to reach out to our community to get people to come.”

P.A.C is the Programming and Activities Committee, according to txwes.edu.

“This was my first neon event,” she said.

Smoot wanted the event to be at the sand Volleyball court in front of Stella.

“The whole point of Neon Beach Volleyball was to make it seem like we were on a beach in the sand, Smoot said. “But because of the weather, it’s basically just Neon Volleyball inside.”

Iyanna Brown, a psychology major, planned on going to the event, but didn’t know the rescheduled time.

“I couldn’t find posters around campus for when the event was rescheduled so I thought the event got canceled,” Brown said.

Brown wishes she had known about the event beforehand.

“I would have loved to play volleyball so I’m very disappointed about this,” she said. “I feel like more should have been done to promote the event. I think if more people knew about it, a lot of students would have showed up because it seems so interesting, but I think the rescheduling is what caused it to go under the rug.”