The Student Government Association is ready to go head-first into the new semester.

During an introductory meeting held Tuesday at the Nick and Lou Martin University Center, SGA President Alyssa Hutchinson said Tuesday that she is super excited about what is going to happen with the organization.

“What’s gonna happen with SGA? It’s kind of scary and I’ve been here the whole time,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson also mentioned that there are many new members coming from different SGAs at other universities; she hopes to find out the beliefs of these transfer students and how they will change the organization’s identity for the better.

“There’s a lot of new faces and people that I hope will be here, you know, forever, and I hope that I get to see everyone else fall in love with it as much as I do,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson hopes to work on tying up any loose ends from last semester, such as getting the hammocks up and running and getting more water bottle stations rolled out across campus.

Additional stations like the baby changing stations that SGA approved last year would also be worked on.

SGA Secretary Lexi Barlow gave her personal goals for this semester.

“My biggest personal goal this semester is to recruit more students to participate in SGA,” Barlow said. “We have several seniors graduating in December and later, in May, and we will need those positions filled.”

Senior Representative Alison Baron is especially excited to finish her last semester at SGA as she will be graduating in December.

“I’m excited; last time, best time,” Baron said. “Doing the most before they can kick me out of this place!”

Baron, a senior theatre major, hopes to finish strong along with the other SGA members.

SGA meetings are 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays on the second floor of the Nick and Lou Martin University Center in the SGA boardroom across from the ballroom. The first meeting of the semester is Sept. 3.