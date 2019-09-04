Four bills were passed on Tuesday at the Student Government Association’s first meeting of the semester, while another was tabled for next week.

The Sycamore Park Facilities Bill, which was tabled last fall, was passed. The bill allocates no more than $4,150 for repairs for fencing and the baseball dugout.

Head baseball coach Robert Garza said he wants the field to represent his athletes at Texas Wesleyan.

“Any bit would help,” Garza said. “The dugouts are rotting. It’s one of the things that we refuse to go up and fix ourselves because they can just cave in at any time.”

SGA also passed the Student Theatrical Experience Funding Bill, which allocates $2,000 for ticket sales so students can attend Theatre Wesleyan productions for free.

“We also have to remember that this is a good problem,” SGA senior representative Alison Baron said. “That means that more students are getting involved. This isn’t just them spending this on props or something, the students are seeing it more so they use those student tickets.”

The Martin University Center Dedication Ceremony Bill, which allocates $650 for the Ranch Radio to promote Wesleyan and SGA through a two-hour live broadcast, was also passed.

When first discussing the bill to allocate $1,300 for the event, SGA Head Representative Kierra Glover said she thought that amount was too much.

“I personally feel like that’s a lot of money and I understand they’re professional, but I do feel like there are alternatives,” Glover said. “From experience looking into MCs for other promotional events, I’ve had several leadership roles and I’ve seen it require a much lower price.”

SGA School of Education Representative Emma Tracy suggested amending the bill to $650; this passed with 11 people voting yes, one voting no, and three abstaining.

“If the $1,300 is for two hours, then we can go to approve for just one of the hours, so, $650,” Tracy said. “They can pay for the rest and cover the other hour.”

The final bill that passed was the Senior Grad Toast Fall ’19 Bill, which allocates no more than $1,500 that will help pay for appetizers, drinks, décor, and anything else that might be needed for the event.

Baron, who presented the bill, expressed excitement when saying that the people organizing the event are in talks with Ben’s Triple B’s to host.

“I know I was so excited!” Baron said. “And every year the senior representative gets to do a toast, so, I mean I guess I can do that this semester when I graduate.”

The Test Prep Books Bill was tabled for next week’s meeting as the active discussion went over the meeting’s time.

SGA meetings are held 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the SGA boardroom on the second floor of the Nick and Lou Martin University Center.