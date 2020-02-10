Texas Wesleyan’s music department hosted its 12th annual duo-piano competition in Nicholas Martin Hall on Feb. 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a total of 26 teams competing in 5 separate divisions categorized by age from kindergarten through adult.

Level 5 amateurs kicked off the competition, followed by Level 1, Level 2, Level 4, and Level 3 throughout the rest of the day.

Winners were announced by Dr. John Fisher after each division’s competitive segment, along with speeches given by Dr. Ilka Araújo who organized this year’s competition and the competition’s judge, Mike Springer, a composer and pianist.

“We are very pleased with the participation of the students, the hard work of the teachers and the dedication of the parents,” Dr. Araújo said.

Mike Springer was equally impressed by the students.

“You all made it very difficult for me because the level of playing was so extraordinarily high,” Springer said.

The two pianos used on-stage were donated by Patricia Barr ‘52.

The winners of each level are as follows:

Level 1: Lexi Gasca and Tavia Guo, playing Viva Pancho.

Level 2: Grace Choate and Angela Cheng, playing Rapsodie des Pyrénées

Level 3: Kylie Hung and Tiffany Chen, playing Two-Piano Rondo

Level 4: Edward Kim and Ji Soo Lee, playing Scaramouche III — Brasileira

Level 5: Both teams received participation awards.

For more information on Texas Wesleyan’s music department and upcoming events, please visit txwes.edu/music.