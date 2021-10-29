A new restaurant plans to open across from campus

Joe’s Hangout is moving into the space once occupied by Ben’s Triple B restaurant on Rosedale Street.

It will be a sports bar and pizzeria, according to their sign displayed in the front window. The owner, Roger Melwani, confirmed that the open date is unknown because he is waiting for city permits.

Jaxon Ingram, a sophomore and marketing major, can’t wait for Joe’s Hangout to open because the name is inviting, and it seems like a great place to hang out.

“I am excited about it. Maybe after practice or during Monday Night Football or Thursday Night Football, [I can] grab a quick slice or some wings and have a good time with some friends. That’s what I am looking forward to the most,” said Ingram.

Also excited at the prospect of a new food option close to campus is Kobi Lecour, freshman and Elizabeth Hall resident. “It’s always exciting when something new opens up. We are just eating the same thing all day, every day, so something new is nice,” she said.

Lecour believes that Joe’s Hangout will be popular because it is so close to campus.

Even though she doesn’t eat on campus much, junior and psychology major Kimberlee Alas has mixed feelings about the change in restaurants.

“I think [Joe’s seems] pretty cool. I mean, it sucks that Triple B’s was closed because burgers are nice,” said Alas.

Triple Bs, which stood for biscuits, burgers and brews, closed their doors on Tues. May 25th after being open for over two years. The owner announced to customers that they are closing on Facebook.