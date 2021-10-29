Sports Access with Jacy Hubartt
The Captain of the Texas Wesleyan Gold Line Dancers, Jacy Hubartt shares her story.
Host: Crystal Hernandez
Director: Tatiyana Giddings
Faculty Advisor: Dr. Ngozi Akinro
Tatiyana is the director of Rambler Tv. She is a senior at Texas Wesleyan University, who is majoring in Mass Communication and minoring in Business....
Crystal Hernandez is a timid person, but she's full of inspiration. She loves to help others out, but she loves her coffee more. Although she seems to...