Rams maintain school spirit at football game for another win

On Saturday, Texas Wesleyan Rams continued the season with another big win against the Louisiana College Wildcats with a score of 56-39 and a record-breaking 6-touchdown performance.

According to ramsports.net, Texas Wesleyan is now tied for 3rd in the Sooner Athletic Conference (SAC) against Arizona Christian. At halftime, the Rams (5-2 overall, 5-2 in SAC) built a 35-7 lead before the Wildcats (2-6 overall, 2-4 in SAC).

Freshman running back Clint Epperson scored on runs of 25, 15, 8, and 6 yards, tying the school record for rushing touchdowns in a single game while Collier Ricks, junior wide receiver, caught a 5-yard scoring pass from sophomore quarterback Dalton Dale.

With a couple of minutes left in the third quarter, the Wildcats scored 17 points to close the gap to 35-24, but then Epperson broke away again for a 54-yard touchdown to lead again with a score of 42-24. According to ramsports.net, the score set a new school record for Epperson, as he surpassed Desmond Nisby’s 4 touchdowns against SAGU in 2018.

Epperson’s 6th and final touchdown was a 2-yard run leaving the score at 49-31 with about 7 minutes left in the game. Meanwhile, the Wildcats were still attempting to put in their final effort by throwing a late touchdown and two-point conversion to get themselves within 10 points of Wesleyan for the first time since the first quarter.

TxWes’s class of 1999, Tim Rowles said that Coach Joe Prud’Homme was his high school football coach 30 years ago. Rowles has since helped start up the Football Advisory Committee at Wesleyan which began the Ram Zone.

“At this game, [I’m looking forward to] keeping the undefeated streak alive at home in 2021. If we win today, we’re undefeated at home and if we win next week, it’ll be the first time, since we brought football back, that we’ll have an undefeated season,” he said.

Jacy Hubartt was there to cheer the Rams on as captain of the Goldline Dancers. As a senior biology major, Hubbart has seen the football team in their prime and is excited for them.

“I hope to be able to cheer on the boys and have another game day experience. Coming to the end of the season, it’s exciting to be here, especially as a senior,” Hubartt said.

Alexis Martin is a junior psychology major with a minor in criminal justice. She has been following the Rams football team since her freshman year and said they are having a great year, other than a few injuries.

“I think they were a little discouraged from our last game, so I’m excited to see everybody afterward and see smiling faces and positivity in all of them this week,” Martin said of the football team and what she was most excited to see from the outcome of this Saturday’s game.

Stay tuned next weekend for the Rams homecoming football game against Texas College. For more information, check out ramsports.net.