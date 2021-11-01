Ribbon cutting for GPNA’s new simulation center

Texas Wesleyan University’s Graduate Program of Nurse Anesthesia (GPNA) officially cut the ribbon for the new simulation center in the Nurse Anesthesia Building on Friday afternoon.

The idea of the new simulation center began in 2019, when the graduate program began raising money for the renovations to the Nurse Anesthesia Building to make room for it. The simulation center broke ground in May of this year.

“We are so excited, so honored and blessed, I mean for people to have this much vision and commitment and support of a program like ours, I mean I just can’t say enough good things about how this is going to change the face of our education here,” Terri Kane, program director, said.

The simulation center is where GPNA students can go to practice various scenarios in both the hospital room and surgery.