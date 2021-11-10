Texas Wesleyan University receives $1 million in scholarships for Business School students

The Business school received $1 million in scholarships from the estate of Paul E. Andrews in September.

Currently, it is anticipated that at least eight to ten students will receive the scholarship each year. However, eligibility for the scholarship has not yet been decided, but it is expected that the scholarship will cover educational expenses that include tuition, fees, books and the fee for campus housing.

The scholarship will be distributed to students by the financial aid office.

Texas Wesleyan University president Frederick Slabach said, “The School of Business Administration was of particular interest to Paul, and it is an honor to know his legacy will continue to impact generations of future business professionals and the communities they will one day serve.”

Andrews had previously donated $2 million to help finish the Nick and Lou Martin University Center and the ballroom is named after Andrews and his wife, Judy.

Andrews passed away at the age of 78 in February 2021 and left the money to the school in his will.