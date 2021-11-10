Sports Access with Nathan Tobey
E-Sports streamer Nathan Tobey shares his story on gaming and his plans for the future.
Host: Tatiyana Giddings
Director: Crystal Hernandez
Faculty Advisor: Dr. Ngozi Akinro
Tatiyana is the director of Rambler Tv. She is a senior at Texas Wesleyan University, who is majoring in Mass Communication and minoring in Business....
Crystal Hernandez is a timid person, but she's full of inspiration. She loves to help others out, but she loves her coffee more. Although she seems to...