Spring semester starts online – for now

A majority of classes in the upcoming Spring 2022 semester will be conducted online for the first two and a half weeks to combat the possibility of spreading the Covid-19 variant Omicron on campus.

In an email released yesterday, Texas Wesleyan President Frederick G. Slabach stated that face-to-face instruction will resume on Feb. 7 “unless conditions dictate a need to extend the virtual instruction period.”

Students and professors will use Blackboard to access Collaborate Ultra, the online classroom portal, or Microsoft Teams.

“During this time, our campus will remain open. You will still have access to important areas such as computer labs, the West Library and the Martin University Center,” said Slabach in the high importance email.

History and English major Selina Humphrey is not familiar with Collaborate because she returned to Texas Wesleyan when all classes were held face-to-face. Even though she is unfamiliar with the online portal, she still appreciates the administration’s diligence to students’ health.

“Texas Wesleyan has always had the health and safety of the students and staff at the forefront,” said Humphrey. “With everyone home for the holidays and positive cases on the rise, it is only in the best interest of all people to give a two-week period to encourage everyone to take precautions and prepare for a covid-negative learning experience,” she continued.

Also appreciative of the school’s decision to start the semester virtually is mass communication major, Jaden Chapman. “I know how serious all these variants are and how easy it is to catch them. I think it is best to start off virtual vs. going virtual later,” she said.

However, she is going to miss the benefits of in-person learning and experiences of being on campus at the start of the semester with her friends. Chapman understands the gravity of the situation and feels it’s the best solution.

“I am not entirely excited to be online again. Yes, it is helpful not to have to commute every day, but I feel I learn better when I am physically in class,” Chapman said.

The university will communicate with students and staff during the weeks of Jan. 24 or Jan. 31 with updates on face-to-face learning.