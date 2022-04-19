Class times change beginning fall 2022

As of fall semester 2022, Texas Wesleyan University faculty have approved changes to course meeting times. Classes will now be scheduled to meet on Monday/Wednesday and Tuesday/Thursday with no meetings on a Friday.

All classes originally scheduled from 9:00am onwards will now begin 30 minutes later. Depending on the course, some classes will meet once a week while others will continue to meet twice a week. There will also be a change allowing for alternative laboratory lecture days, said University Registrar Sloan White.

According to Associate Professor of History and Director of Scheduling and Special programs Dr. Alistair Maeer, the previous schedule “raised some other issues and we tried to revise that going forward, starting in the fall.”

The schedule was originally revised to deal with the challenges that came along with the Covid-19 pandemic. This resulted in the science and math classes losing lab time because 8 a.m. labs had to end at 8:50 a.m. to accommodate a 9 a.m. class start time. The professors will now be able to conduct full labs with them ending at 9:15 a.m.

Commuter students will be afforded more time to avoid traffic in the morning with a majority of classes starting at 9:30 a.m. and no classes on Fridays. This allows working students the time to maintain work outside of their studies.

These revisions also accommodate student athletes who have workouts or training early in the mornings.

Clayton Murabitl, a third year business administration major and member of the Texas Wesleyan men’s wrestling team, agrees that the changes will be beneficial. “I think it’ll help me for my morning workouts because I get back from practice at about nine and I think having the extra time will help me get to class on time,” said Murabitl.

Fourth year criminal justice major Juan Castro does not share the same opinion about the time changes. As a commuter, Castro said, “I don’t think it’s necessary for the people that commute.” Castro worries that the extra 30 minutes will simply push back his time in the morning and interfere with his current schedule.