Ram’s Puzzle Piece: Student Government Association
Welcome to our segment of Ram’s Puzzle Piece, where we talk about organizations on campus and how you fit the puzzle at Texas Wesleyan. We feature Bella Ndaya who is the International Representative of SGA. Join our segment to get to know what this organization does and how they are a part of the bigger picture that is Texas Wesleyan.
Crystal Hernandez is a timid person, but she's full of inspiration. She loves to help others out, but she loves her coffee more. Although she seems to...