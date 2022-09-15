Student organizations promote diversity

“ Coming together and bringing that community will play a part in [student’s] success at Texas Wesleyan.” — Nuriyah Hall

Texas Wesleyan has a diverse student body from all over the world who have come together in solidarity to form organizations dedicated to their culture and to cultivate inclusivity.

These organizations include the Latinx Student Association (LSA), the Black Student Association (BSA), and the Asian Student Association (ASA). They host a variety of events and are involved in activities on campus and around the community.

The BSA held a mixer on Aug. 26 at Black Coffee, a black-owned coffee shop across from campus. It featured music, free drinks for the first 20 attendees, dancing and a competitive card game called spades.

“It’s great to see Black people come together and have fun,” said first-year political science major Katie Coleman, who was attending the mixer.

BSA president Nuriyah Hall said, “Coming together and bringing that community will play a part in [student’s] success at Texas Wesleyan.” Fostering an accepting community is a goal of the BSA, and everyone is welcomed at their events.

The ASA also seeks to create a sense of community, not only for Asian students, but for all students. The ASA held their first general meeting for the semester on Sept. 1 where they made introductions and had the attendees interact to get to know each other.

“Everyone’s really nice, really inclusive,” said sophomore education major Ashley Blanco-Davis. “Everyone’s from different backgrounds, and they’re really accepting of everybody.”

The ASA also held an Origami class on Sept. 8 and will hold more events in the future that are open for all to attend.

The first event for the LSA is the kick-off of Latinx Heritage Month, a month-long celebration with live performances, free food and giveaways. The first event on Sept. 15 will take place at the Martin Center amphitheater from 12:30 to 1:30.

“Join us! We’re all family and friends,” said LSA president Alfonso Salais. “We’re just trying to build a culture [about joining] clubs and being a part of stuff.”

Salais said that the goal of the LSA is “to celebrate Latin culture with a wide array of people, whether [they’re] Latino or not.”

Check out these groups and others on RamSpace. There you can find a list of all student organizations and the events they are hosting.