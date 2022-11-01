SGA under reconstruction

On Monday the Texas Wesleyan Student Government Association (SGA) voted on the approval of a proposal from President Jaylon Leonard to restructure the SGA.

As per the proposal presented by Leonard, SGA will halt all business for Fall 2022 by November 14th with the exception of recruitment, training and marketing, advisor approved legislation, and hearing petitions that follow the constitutional 10% of the student body.

According to Leonard, the SGA is currently only providing monetary value and not governing the student body in the manner in which they would like.

School of Business Representative, Aileen Chavez said, “We need to be careful about how we spend.” She continued to say, “The money that we do get, we get from students and so this new reconstruction will protect students’ interests.”

Concerns have been shared regarding the running of the SGA and its impact on the student body. As SGA president, Leonard reached out to advisors and student government representatives from nearby institutions to assist with the proposed resolution. Leonard said, “We could do better, and we want to ensure that we are the best we can be for our students and our unanimous vote today proved that.”

The restructuring of the student government association will consist of new executive and legislative structure aimed at increasing the representation of the student body.

“Every student body deserves good representation, that’s what student governments were created for,” said Leonard.

SGA Vice President Brooklyn Rowe said, “I think it’ll have a great impact on students because there will be greater representation of all demographics on campus, different classes, different degree plans, and an overall greater representation of the actual school itself, and hopefully people will feel as if they are more appreciated on campus.”